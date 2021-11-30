Describing people as anti-vaxers draws no distinction between those opposed to vaccines in general and those opposed to COVID-19 vaccines.
Those with serious concerns are not fringe voices.
Updated: November 30, 2021 @ 5:46 am
The robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how the government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted.
Democrats should leave in place a cap on deductions that wealthy taxpayers can claim based on their state taxes — the one good part of the Republicans’ 2017 tax-cut package.
On Aug. 6, 2020, after numerous scandals at the National Rifle Association, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down the group.
As the U.S. tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers must ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy.
It made sense to turn to face masks when COVID-19 was spreading fast in the spring of 2020.
Children can be sticky, loud and misbehaved. But that doesn’t make children, in themselves, any less good. It just makes them children — the adorable, needy, frustrating, chaotic and absolutely irreplaceable building blocks of society, and of human civilization.
Only a few days into the recently completed United Nations’ two-week climate conference, activist Greta Thunberg pronounced it a failure.
I have steadfastly avoided arguments about the historical basis of today’s holiday. No version of the first Thanksgiving is made better by the human impulse to flatten complicated human beings into two dimensional good guys and bad guys.
In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications …
Headlines project prospects for the upcoming holidays look bleak. COVID-19 is in retreat, thankfully, but new obstacles to the season’s usual cheer have arisen: The supply chain appears to be broke.
In November 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex-abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.
The usual system for grading students is slowly going by the wayside in favor of one that emphasizes learning over traditional measures.
The 12-month inflation rate through October reached 6.2%, its highest level since the George H.W. Bush administration in the early 1990s.
COVID-19 is a plague on humanity, but it hasn’t been that kind to the planet either.
Traditionally, I use this Thursday the week before Thanksgiving (yes, we’re there already) to encourage you to write a letter to one of your heroes.
The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
When Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he had all the advantages of a nonincumbent in a year when everything had gone wrong.
It’s been 35 years since Ronald Reagan made the comment that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Teaching that the transcontinental railroad was created is history, teaching that it involved mass cheap Chinese immigrant labor and how that interacted with the Chinese Exclusion Act is critical race theory.
Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?
Before the recent election, I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial race as a national bellwether.
For the third time this year, Senate Democrats have failed to push through a voting-rights bill.
This is my summary of current Republican Party principles:
There are more than 10 million job openings in America right now. The worker shortage is contributing to goods shortages, rising prices and supply network problems.
The reopening of the economy and the healthy stimulus in the American Recovery Act give us a chance to see how businesses respond to higher wages at the bottom.
I and other retired Area Agencies on Aging administrators in northwestern Pennsylvania are concerned about a change by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services that will eliminate local Area Agencies on Aging from the Medicaid assessment/eligibility process for older adults and persons …
It has been 103 years since World War I was brought to an official close in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
