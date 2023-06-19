Editor,
From before the time of Christ there have been sheep and wolves. The sheep have always outnumbered the wolves, but they follow without thought until the wolf attacks them.
Tens of millions of people — from the Great Lakes region to Long Island to as far south as the Chesapeake Bay — had been breathing unhealthy air from Canada’s wildfires.
With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.
More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.
Several Pennsylvania courts have found that “skill games” — played on as many as 70,000 video terminals statewide in convenience stores, civic clubs, bars and so on — are not games of chance.
Before we get started, a correction from last week’s column.
Were you one of those hapless souls who found your eyelids getting very heavy during that first-period algebra class?
Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.
Fully legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania would require a robust regulatory framework, from licensing growers and distributors to tracking and collecting taxes, preventing underage use and ensuring public safety.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.
On Sept. 30, 1990, I stood amid a massive rally in Kyiv with tens of thousands of Ukrainians chanting, “No to the Soviet Union!” and other cries for independence.
More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…
Pennsylvania is one of four states that differentiate themselves from their 46 American brethren by use of a different word. Like Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia, it officially goes by the lofty sounding name of “commonwealth.”
There is a progression that objects go through on their way to “valuable antique” status.
Pennsylvania is the only state among its neighbors to permit the use of handheld wireless electronic devices while driving. It’s time to ban this risky habit.
The United States should close NATO’s open door and make clear that it does not support Ukraine joining the alliance. There are three main reasons.
The popularity of TikTok — a Chinese-owned, short-form, video-sharing app — has provoked concerns among American policymakers and proposals to ban the platform.
TikTok is a weapon of social destruction. Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America.
Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…
Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…
Rising temperatures and summertime often mean fun family vacations.
A large field of qualified candidates is setting up the Republican primary elections for a repeat of 2016.
Those afraid that the 2024 GOP presidential contest will become a repeat of 2016 need not worry. The race is radically different this year; it will not play out the same.
Millions of patients and their caregivers breathed a collective sigh of relief when drugmaker Eli Lilly recently announced its new experimental Alzheimer’s medication appears to slow cognitive decline by 35%. The Food and Drug Administration could approve the new treatment, donanemab, as soo…
Two functional political parties shouldn’t be too much to ask of American democracy. At the moment, though, one of them is toying with outright disaster.
Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature don’t agree on much, other than Pennsylvania’s primary elections should be limited to Republicans and Democrats.
Picking a starting and ending date for a season is bonkers, because the world doesn’t really work that way.