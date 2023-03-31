Editor,
When we complain about high prices, price-gouging, and the inability of so many families to get ahead in our economy, consider who is writing the rules and, more importantly, for whose benefit they are being written.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a pretty recognizable M.O.: the operative — “journalist” was a stretch before and an almost laughable descriptor now — employs the “just asking questions” shtick and simple declarative statements to spin yarns about various political issues, all in service to…
Before I had kids, I can remember thinking, as I watched a mother struggling with her toddler in the grocery store: I won’t ever find myself in such a predicament. I’ve read a ton about effective parenting strategies. I will know what to do. It’s simple.
The U.S. is amid a teacher shortage, and in Pennsylvania the situation has been described as “dire and worsening.”
Day by day, month by month, year by year, greed is ruining the tech industry’s image.
According to Realtor.com, it is a buyer’s market for homes in Venango County right now.
One of the biggest political stories of 2022 was how the Republican Party fielded an unusually large number of weak candidates for Senate and gubernatorial primaries. The party’s failure to elevate candidates with wide appeal cost it dearly in the midterms, when it lost potentially winnable …
Has the nation reached a tipping point when it comes to the soaring cost of a college education? Declining enrollment numbers should be a warning to institutions of higher learning.
Two endangered entities — marine life and multilateralism — recently got a big boost when the United Nations announced a significant new treaty to better protect ocean biodiversity.
When the MeToo movement barreled through our cultural norms, there were two extreme observations: All men are predatory or women are lying. Either every man was guilty or every woman was exaggerating.
If Pennsylvania legislators wonder why they might not be seen as completely trustworthy, they need only to look to their track record of how they govern others versus how they govern themselves.
“Oops! … I did it again” is a Britney Spears song, but it could also double as the federal government’s motto for housing policy.
A hearty commendation to Eli Lilly, one of the planet’s top three producers of insulin, for slashing the price of its most widely prescribed form of insulin by 70% while capping related out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month.
It’s hardly a secret that politicians like to define their opponents with simplistic, negative code words that can offset their positive messages and turn off potential voters.
For conservatives, current high rates of inflation should not be too upsetting — and not because they might help Republican candidates in the next election. Rather, there are intrinsic reasons why higher inflation, at least for a while, might not be as bad as it looks.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway.
I managed to get some man angry enough to toss some naughty words at me and hang up last week. Like roughly 75% of my phone calls these days, this one was trying to sign me up for some sort of Medicare.
Noncompete agreements, which restrict who employees can work for after leaving a company, have become well-established in Pittsburgh. Some local hairstylists, for example, who are unhappy with their jobs must either stay with those jobs, move to another area, or change fields entirely, throw…
Hostility to the First Amendment is a bipartisan endeavor. Too many elected officials take an oath to uphold the Constitution without having bothered to read the document.
Buried deep in the newly released, 197-page filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its mammoth $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for suggesting the 2020 presidential election was stolen with help from rigged Dominion voting machines is one very explosive sentence:
In recent weeks, Fox News has come under increased scrutiny concerning its coverage of the 2020 election because some of its hosts questioned the integrity of the voting process.
Almost everyone hates springing forward and falling back every year. Moving clocks ahead one hour in March only to return them to their previous settings in November wastes time — literally.
Today’s daylight saving time (DST) system — spring-to-fall DST followed by winter standard time — is an excellent compromise, providing DST’s many advantages the majority of the year and yet avoiding winter standard time’s difficulties during the dark, cold months.
Even in a stridently partisan state Legislature, authorizing county Tourism Improvement Districts (TIDs) should be an easy win for both parties. And the sooner the better: County tourism agencies could use the cash to sustain an ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 travel collapse.
Nikki Haley’s bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination should evoke cheers among party leaders.
Some mysteries go unsolved, but who perpetrated the inhumane “brain attacks” in 2016 on 1,500 American diplomats stationed in Cuba and other parts of the world shouldn’t be one of them.
Some recent studies have shown that young people, particularly teenage girls, are experiencing disturbingly high levels of stress and distress.
As opposed to a multiparty system, as exists in, say, Israel, in which voters have a number of alternatives to find candidates that are most aligned with their views, a two-party system forces voters to choose between only two ideologies.
Fentanyl has become the No. 1 cause of death for American adults under age 50. It’s an indiscriminate killer, claiming the lives of quiet teens and young parents, Wall Street traders and celebrities alike.
It’s great to make the top half of a list.
By now, you’ve probably heard about ChatGPT, the software that can write human-sounding text to order.
The Biden administration says it will crack down on the use of migrant child labor at U.S. plants and factories serving some of the nation’s biggest brand names.
If you ask the wrong question, you’re likely to get the wrong answer.If the question is, “Do masks worn outside medical settings work to protect against COVID-19 and respiratory diseases?” — or its politically charged companion, “Do you believe in masks?” — don’t be surprised if answers are …
Citing a classified intelligence report provided to members of Congress, the Wall Street Journal recently reported the U.S. Energy Department has now concluded with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely began after an unintentional laboratory leak in China.
Editor,