Editor,
When I worked, I wish I could have said, “I’m not working today — too cold.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 7:31 am
Editor,
When I worked, I wish I could have said, “I’m not working today — too cold.”
It turns out there is at least one area in which Venango County is ahead of the rest of the country.
The whole political spectrum should be able to get together on the issue of belligerent airline passengers who literally endanger lives with in-flight meltdowns induced by anti-mask sentiment, alcohol or whatever.
Under the shadow of growing tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would help the U.S. remain economically competitive with China. It will now need to be reconciled with similar legislation that passed the Senate last year.
Anyone who has taken a psychology class, and some who haven’t, knows the story about the frog in a pot of water.
More and more of us are becoming political junkies looking for our next dopamine hit.
States have dropped their mask mandates, worrying Americans who think they’re still needed and cheering people who are ready to go “back to normal.”
Anti-science extremism is now spreading like a virus on the political right.
President Joe Biden’s call to crack down on “ghost guns” — weapons with no serial numbers that are made from kits or 3D printers — should be the easiest lift imaginable.
President Joe Biden largely halted construction on his predecessor’s border wall, which Democrats decried as inhumane.
The recent controversy about Spotify with Joe Rogan and Neil Young is only partly about disinformation and offensive content. It also illustrates how streaming monopolies are using market power to lock in consumers and artists by making it difficult to leave their platforms.
This is in response to the Feb. 7 letter to the editor titled “Filibuster allows Republicans to ‘pirate’ upcoming elections” by Robert P. Hughes.
My name is Michael, and I am a recovering talk show host. And I rise in defense of Joe Rogan.
Between Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II quietly marked her 70th year on Britain’s throne, and she is the all-time record-holder for extended throne-sitting (Queen Victoria comes in second place with 63 years).
Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. For most of us, not a day goes by without interacting with one of their products or services. In 2022, Big Tech is a part of our lives.
When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he urged all Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Since Americans across the political spectrum are inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it’s not surprising when politicians invoke a catchy phrase used by the slain civil rights leader to bring attention to the kind of society they dream to lead.
As Gov. Tom Wolf last week proposed a new budget that would mitigate the government’s inequitable education funding, legislative Republicans continued to defend that unfair funding in court.
I recently received the call I’d been dreading. The Taliban had arrested N., an Afghan man whose family I’ve written about as they huddle in hiding.
After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of the Treasury froze Afghanistan Central Bank’s reserves. The Taliban is currently on the Treasury’s “Specially Designated Nationals” list.
Economic sanctions have, in recent years, become one of the most important tools of U.S. foreign policy. There are currently more than 20 countries subjected to various sanctions from the U.S. government.
Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.
Whatever caused the 497-foot Forbes Avenue bridge over Fern Hollow Creek in Pittsburgh to fall into a ravine on Jan. 28 is unique to that structure.
Here’s a trick I’ve found for making social media less terrible. When I come across a post that pokes a nerve, I ask myself — Is this something I really need to have an opinion about? And do I need to share it?
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has inspired a new following from the extreme right, including some members of Congress, by asking: Why take Ukraine’s side instead of Russia’s?
This is in reference to the Jan. 28 letter to the editor titled “There are many untold truths about COVID-19” by William R. Strong.
A recent Rasmussen Reports poll revealed a significant percentage of the public agrees with punitive actions for people who decline COVID-19 vaccines, such as fines, confinement or imprisonment.
Want Spotify to serve up Neil Young’s masterpiece “Heart of Gold?”
In late 2021, the Biden administration officially declared it will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics due to China’s horrendous human rights abuses. Although I rarely agree with President Joe Biden, this absolutely is the correct call.
The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are underway, but the Biden administration’s campaign to orchestrate a diplomatic boycott, joined by only a few allies, has failed to meet certain expectations.
Looking for Front Desk/Sales that is quickbooks savvy. Mo…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
We would like to thank everyone who sent cards to John fo…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…