Editor,
I firmly believe and respect one’s right to have an opinion and to freely express that opinion. I believe in free speech. Aren’t we glad we live in America?
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 6:21 am
It’s time once again for Franklin High School’s annual variety show, known as “The Musical Broadcast.”
More than 30 years ago, a Los Angeles Times columnist decried the ignorance most Americans had about the rest of the world, describing us as “a nation of no-nothings.”
In a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a school district in Seattle, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.
I was in middle school the last time I contemplated dying in a nuclear fireball. It was 1983, and I had just seen “The Day After,” a TV movie that depicted a fictional but horrifying U.S.-Soviet war.
Pennsylvania legislators long have refused to force gas drillers to stop methane leaks, even though doing so would help fight dangerous climate change, and the technology to do so readily is available.
It was three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I was at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently joined governors in Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and Wisconsin in appealing to congressional leaders. Minnesota’s governor hopped on the bandwagon later.
I had never imagined my own murder until one morning at the small church my husband and I attend in northern Alabama.
Three consecutive chopped-up school years have had the expected effect on student learning.
Doesn’t the light in the sky at 7 p.m. feel great?
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
Chicago has more important things to worry about, and there are more important things to write about, than the well-connected “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.
Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis joined a number of his fellow Republicans on June 14, 2017, for an early morning baseball practice on a field in Alexandria, a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.
State Rep. Frank Ryan, a Lebanon County Republican, once again is introducing legislation to eliminate school property taxes and change the way education is funded in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania State Police don’t believe they should be subject to anyone else’s interpretation of how they do their job.
Fixing a sabotaged institution is not always easy.
On March 8, the Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act, joining the House of Representatives, which cleared the bill in February.
You have heard the oft-repeated statistic that half of U.S. marriages end in divorce. Turns out that’s probably not true, and hasn’t been for about 40 years.
Once upon a time in Pennsylvania, every town of a certain size or importance seemed to have its own college.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
(Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.)
