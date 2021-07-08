Editor,
Migratory Canada geese are beautiful birds and have many benefits to the economy in a variety of ways.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 10:05 am
Editor,
Migratory Canada geese are beautiful birds and have many benefits to the economy in a variety of ways.
It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…
Today is Thursday, July 8, the 189th day of 2021. There are 176 days left in the year.
I am a big believer in the 5% rule.
"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."
I was recently motivated to write about an insight into the concept of political "centrism," as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere.
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."
Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.
Companies are leaving Hong Kong now that China has ramped up its oppression. Go figure.
Today is Tuesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2021. There are 178 days left in the year.
"You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety."
Virtual service to mark holiday
The Rev. Thomas Carr has been appointed to the Trinity, Plumer and Bethel United Methodist churches.
When there are a lot of people in the same group, there are going to be some differences.
More police departments are choosing to strap officers with body cameras - a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.
Today is Friday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.
"Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood."
Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."
Workers in a range of professions are experiencing what has come to be known as COVID burnout, characterized by a lack of motivation, fatigue, depression or isolation.
Today is Thursday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."
The Fourth of July is rolling around again, looking much more like community celebration than it did last year.
It's too common of an experience in America today to have come a hair's breadth from homelessness, rescued at the last-minute by enhanced unemployment benefits, or a COVID-19 relief stimulus check.
The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans.
Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
VACANCIES North Clarion County School District has antici…
3 BR Mobile Home in Pine Terrace Trailer Park, Shippenvil…
Franklin 244 John Diamond Road, Farmhouse Decor, Barn Ant…
Lakeview School District Business, Computer & Informa…
Lakeview School District Biology Teacher The Lakeview Sch…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Oil City - 216 Washington Ave. - Fri. & Sat., July 9-…
Oil City - 2 family yard sale Fri & Sat 9-5. 237 Biss…