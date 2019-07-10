Editor,
This is in response to the July 3 letter to the editor - "Christians must stand up in support of immigrants" - from Paul B. Kemble Jr., of Marienville.
The letter claims an old hymn obligates Christians to take political action against President Donald Trump's policies at the Mexican border because of "hideous, obscene and perverted conditions" (injustice) for immigrants.
The letter argues this social injustice violates Christ's commandment to "Love Your Neighbor." The author presents the same false argument used in churches to force acceptance of sinful homosexuality, same-sex marriage and homosexual clergy.
Trump's action has nothing to do with immigration, which is entry into a country with permission.
Permission is granted by visa. Immigration is entry for a limited time and purpose. Anyone overstaying a visa visit is deported.
The entry into America at the border is illegal. They are properly designated illegal aliens - not immigrants.
Alien illegal entry is both a crime and a wrongdoing. If caught, they are deported. Illegal aliens know this beforehand. This principle is followed in all countries.
The new Democratic scheme to justifying illegal entry is with children. If caught, they demand asylum. Since past liberal Supreme Court decisions require a hearing before deportation, aliens may stay.
Since millions of aliens have now entered America, detention centers are over-crowed as aliens await hearings, which are delayed months because of the massive volume. Overcrowding causes poor sanitary conditions. To aggravate this situation, House Democrats have deliberately blocked billions of dollars in aid to eliminate these conditions.
Democrats used this "social injustice" in the liberal media to falsely blame Trump (fake news). This Democratic strategy was initially successful until a photo was recently published showing a man and child found dead trying to enter illegally. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats abruptly reversed course and approved the funds ($4.5 billion).
Christians should never accept illegal, sinful or criminal conduct (wrongdoing) under the false pretext that accepting wrongdoing to eliminate a "social injustice" constitutes "Loving Your Neighbor."
- William R. Strong,
Oil City