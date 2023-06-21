LETTER: 'Stand up for Jesus'

This is in response to the June 5 letter to the editor titled “What if the paper were to omit all that isn’t news?” by Cheryl Rila.
The newspaper should be commended for publishing the religion page. We need more people to stand up for Jesus.
The United States has experienced widespread polarization and vitriolic political debates that seem more vicious by the day, and it begs the question: What’s the source of the divide?
So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…
President Joe Biden, eager to get more tax money to pay for the faults of others along with his own disastrously irresponsible, inflationary overspending, has said American billionaires have a tax rate of just 8%.
In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.
Tens of millions of people — from the Great Lakes region to Long Island to as far south as the Chesapeake Bay — had been breathing unhealthy air from Canada’s wildfires.
With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.
More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.
Several Pennsylvania courts have found that “skill games” — played on as many as 70,000 video terminals statewide in convenience stores, civic clubs, bars and so on — are not games of chance.
Before we get started, a correction from last week’s column.
Were you one of those hapless souls who found your eyelids getting very heavy during that first-period algebra class?
Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.
Fully legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania would require a robust regulatory framework, from licensing growers and distributors to tracking and collecting taxes, preventing underage use and ensuring public safety.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.
On Sept. 30, 1990, I stood amid a massive rally in Kyiv with tens of thousands of Ukrainians chanting, “No to the Soviet Union!” and other cries for independence.
More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…
Pennsylvania is one of four states that differentiate themselves from their 46 American brethren by use of a different word. Like Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia, it officially goes by the lofty sounding name of “commonwealth.”
There is a progression that objects go through on their way to “valuable antique” status.
Pennsylvania is the only state among its neighbors to permit the use of handheld wireless electronic devices while driving. It’s time to ban this risky habit.
The United States should close NATO’s open door and make clear that it does not support Ukraine joining the alliance. There are three main reasons.
The popularity of TikTok — a Chinese-owned, short-form, video-sharing app — has provoked concerns among American policymakers and proposals to ban the platform.
TikTok is a weapon of social destruction. Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America.
Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…
Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…
Rising temperatures and summertime often mean fun family vacations.
A large field of qualified candidates is setting up the Republican primary elections for a repeat of 2016.
Those afraid that the 2024 GOP presidential contest will become a repeat of 2016 need not worry. The race is radically different this year; it will not play out the same.