This is regard to the June 30 letter to the editor titled “Properly displaying American flag would be show of respect” by Edward Scurry.

COLUMN: Time to set record straight on miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.

COLUMN: Like it or not, the U.S. Constitution is conservative

  • By RAMESH PONNORU Bloomberg Opinion

Conservatives are, by and large, thrilled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decisions. It has expanded its conception of gun rights that states have to respect, and ruled states must include religious schools in voucher programs.

COLUMN: How worried should you be about omicron BA.5?

  • Faye Flam - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

The ways we think about the COVID-19 pandemic have evolved with the virus: In 2020, it was a potentially deadly threat we could avoid by being careful; in 2021, it was something that was likely to infect everyone eventually; and now, it’s becoming seen as a persistent health hazard that can …

EDITORIAL: Mayor of state's largest city is detached

Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…

EDITORIAL: PennDOT needs alternative to tolling

While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.

COLUMN: West has no call to push Ukraine to compromise

  • By TAMAR JACOBY Los Angeles Times

Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.

COLUMN: Will Biden run in 2024? America must know now

  • By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion

If President Joe Biden wants to run for re-election, he should say so clearly and soon — and then start acting like it. Alternatively, if the president is not sure he wants to run again, he should take that as a strong sign that he shouldn’t — and then make that announcement soon, too.

COLUMN: With Roe gone, can we talk about rights, limits?

  • By RYAN J. RUSAK Fort Worth Star-Telegram

It doesn’t seem like it now, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation, but we could someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.

COLUMN: Despite inflation, we still live amid good times

  • By ALLISON SCHRAGER Bloomberg Opinion

Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.