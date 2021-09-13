Editor,

In the 2021 primary, Republicans had sneaked through a constitutional amendment limiting the governor’s power to declare and extend disaster emergencies.

COLUMN: California will be fine if Elder becomes governor

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.

COLUMN: Afghanistan war wasn’t a cynical misadventure

  • By HAL BRANDS Bloomberg Opinion

Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.

COLUMN: Now, Taliban at war with itself

  • By JACOB N. SHAPIRO Los Angeles Times

The bombings outside the Kabul airport, which killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans, bring two facts into stark relief.

EDITORIAL: State must assess the pandemic

Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.

COLUMN: A Trump party without Trump can flourish

  • By JESSE LEE InsideSources.com

The debate about former, disgraced President Donald Trump’s influence on the direction of the Republican Party tends to be watched now based on isolated Republican primaries.