Just some things that seem out of place.
Just some things that seem out of place.
The deaths of 53 migrants in a San Antonio truck in June was appalling, but it could be only a narrow insight into the loss of life on and near the Southern border.
Democratic discontent with President Joe Biden is boiling over into the press.
Democrats are worried that President Joe Biden is old, but the Jan. 6 hearings have shown former President Donald Trump is stale.
Studying 166 years of Franklin Silver Cornet Band history has given me a look at why some groups survive and some don’t, and I think many of the lessons apply to any volunteer organization.
The Pennsylvania Constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of Pennsylvania’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”
The ways we think about the COVID-19 pandemic have evolved with the virus: In 2020, it was a potentially deadly threat we could avoid by being careful; in 2021, it was something that was likely to infect everyone eventually; and now, it’s becoming seen as a persistent health hazard that can …
Once a week, typically on the day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its COVID-19 data tracker, I send my father a text: “Did you make an appointment to get your booster?”
Between the nearly 80-page report the Texas House’s investigative committee released and the latest bodycam video Uvalde’s mayor made public, the fullest account we have yet of that fateful day at Robb Elementary School is nothing short of horrific.
OK, it’s happened, Iran says it can quickly build an atomic bomb if it wants, and thank you oh, so much former President Barack Obama for facilitating this achievement with a progressively inane deal throwing sanctions out the window while autocratically skipping a constitutionally required …
A new national poll suggests the midterm elections could end up being a lot tighter than Republicans are hoping for, and not the blowout that Democrats are fearing.
First lady Jill Biden is known for volunteering at a food bank, visiting the families of victims mowed down by a madman in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and heading to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to meet with first lady Olena Zelenska.
The state’s new budget calls for $45 million to help counties run their elections. That’s good. But the rules of the “election integrity grant program” that counties must accept to receive the money are ineffective and counterproductive.
Writer P.J. O’Rourke once defined politics as “the business of getting power and privilege without possessing merit.”
The best anyone can say about the Pennsylvania Legislature’s move on the budget is that it was quick.
The U.S. Supreme Court has been on a tear with recent bad rulings. It wasn’t enough that the conservative majority upended a half-century of precedent by ending the constitutional right to abortion. It also expanded gun rights despite the ongoing trauma of mass shootings and gun violence.
The most predictable story in the world gets recycled whenever a first-term president becomes unpopular and his jittery party starts wondering whether other options are better than nominating him for re-election.
Four years after his son Joaquin was shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Manuel Oliver’s pain is still raw.
College isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. Compared with a decade or two ago, it’s way more expensive and students are shunning liberal arts in favor of majors with more immediate and obvious relevance to jobs such as engineering or environmental science.
A stunning 64% of Democratic voters nationwide tell pollsters that Joe Biden is not their preferred presidential choice in 2024.
The story of oil is one of those stories that reminds us that timing is everything.
The fighting in court over abortion is far from over.
In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.
With the newest report on the Uvalde, Texas, shooting at Robb Elementary School, we’re reminded of the terrible massacre that is just one of a seemingly endless list.
