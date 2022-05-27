Editor,
Is the Republican party gone? Not completely. There are still good people registered Republican. Unfortunately, they are overwhelmed by former President Donald Trump’s minions of mendacity.
Three-and-half months I’ve had the new car, enough to have driven it a couple thousand miles, plenty of time and distance, you would think, to have attained some general understanding of how it works.
Sealing the criminal records of more former offenders is the right move for Pennsylvania.It’s time for state lawmakers to expand a program that would keep the records of formerly incarcerated people out of public view.
Methamphetamines can kill. The illegal drugs themselves can be lethal, but it doesn’t stop there.
It would do us some good to get out of our continuing cycle of alarm and crisis.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as the recently leaked draft opinion suggests, arguments over how to regulate abortion will move from the courts to the legislatures, in Washington and 50 state capitals.
The apparently pending Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is an affront to women’s rights to biological self-determination and to all Americans’ rights to privacy.
Last week’s Pennsylvania primaries appeared to be occurring on two different planets.
President Joe Biden got off to a strong start last year and succeeded in passing two major pieces of legislation — the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill — to help spur the economic recovery. He implemented an extensive anti-COVID vaccination program that helped …
It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …
The now infamous U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, repealing Roe v. Wade, is not just a shameful ransacking of a 50-year-old precedent, it is an epic assault on the fundamental right of women to participate as equals in American society.
I have a confession when it comes to the culture war our society is mired in: I consider myself a pacifist on this front.
The Trump administration’s abysmal handling of America’s worst public health crisis in a century was the result of a refusal to accept the reality of that crisis — a refusal that started at the top. That’s the judgment of Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s former Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator.
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning menthol-flavored cigarettes, potentially beginning in 2024. It’s a tragedy that it is taking this long, but it’s never too late to save a life — or in this case, potentially hundreds of thousands of lives.
Here in Venango County, we are blessed with an extraordinary wealth of musical performing groups.
President Joe Biden proclaimed, “Wearing masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific imperative.” He was wrong. There is little evidence supporting generalized use of masks.
In his recent article in The Atlantic, Ed Yong posed a poignant question: “What does society owe immunocompromised people?”
America faces a serious economic and national security risk when it comes to the development and manufacturing of semiconductor chips that are integral to daily life in the modern world.
When I learned our corner CVS and Ace Hardware didn’t prohibit customers from bringing their dogs along while shopping, I switched to these stores.
Pennsylvania’s corporate tax rate is higher than those of 42 of the other 43 states that tax corporate income. At 9.9%, it’s lower only than that of neighboring New Jersey’s 11.5%.
After appropriating trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, Congress is angling to pass yet another multi-billion-dollar aid package, this one directed at restaurants and other small businesses that suffered during the pandemic.
President Joe Biden likes to say that we are locked in a global battle pitting democracy against autocracy.
I want to suggest that there are two simple — but not necessarily easy — things we can all do to make the world a better place.
State Sen. John Yudichak, an independent from Swoyersville, Luzerne County, seems somewhat confused about government transparency.
A bipartisan group of senators reportedly is close to agreement on recommending reforms to a flawed, archaic law regarding election reform.
It was a dramatic moment for U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one day after her surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, told the press in Poland on Sunday: “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is …
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, every U.S. president has entered office seeking to improve Washington’s relationship with Russia — and every single one of them has left office years later having failed to accomplish the objective.
15 Ft. GEN 3 Jon Boat with 40 hp Yamaha jet drive motor a…
RENO - Indoor Sale - U.M. Church, 3rd St. 7 Families - Ju…
Lost black cat on Grandview Road/Hasson Heights Area. Sub…
LOST Black rubber pick-up truck bed mat liner. Route 157 …
Found Man’s coat and hat found after funeral at Church. P…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.