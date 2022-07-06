Editor,

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling is nothing but proof that our justice system is working properly. The federal government does not have the right to make laws of which the states should be legislating. That’s in our U.S. Constitution.

COLUMN: Despite inflation, we still live amid good times

  • By ALLISON SCHRAGER Bloomberg Opinion

Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.

COLUMN: Hearings reveal Trump’s vast plan to overturn Americans’ votes

  • By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan InsideSources.com

Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.

EDITORIAL: Cheney has lonely battle against extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …