Editor,

This newspaper recently published two excellent letters to the editor concerning literacy. I would like to address another form of it: financial literacy.

COLUMN: Would Americans defend homeland like Ukrainians?

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.

EDITORIAL: Lies will have no boundary on Trump's Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.

COLUMN: Extremism has the upper hand in politics

  • By JONATHAN BYDLAK InsideSources.com

It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.

COLUMN: Jackson checks a lot of boxes for Biden, court

  • By HARRY LITMAN Los Angeles Times

Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.

EDITORIAL: Home COVID-19 tests arrived way too late

On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.