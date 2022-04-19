Editor,
After learning that Father John Miller has not given approval for donations to be collected to fix St Stephen’s steeples, it is apparent that even if a donor offered to pay the full amount, the answer would be “No, thank you!”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2022 @ 9:05 am
Editor,
After learning that Father John Miller has not given approval for donations to be collected to fix St Stephen’s steeples, it is apparent that even if a donor offered to pay the full amount, the answer would be “No, thank you!”
It certainly was big news when Elon Musk bought a $3 billion stake in Twitter Inc. He could do that because when you’re the world’s richest human you can toss billions around like poker chips.
Anyone who has sent a tweet with a typo craves an edit button. So news that Elon Musk plans to agitate for just such a long-neglected asset was heartening to anyone why has endured the agony of a correctable error floating free in the Twitterverse.
Clarence Thomas is an incredibly inspiring justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, a champion of clarity, logic and the actual meaning of the Constitution, absolutely steadfast in his devotion to rule of law over the worship of ideological certitudes.
The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is a moment to exult in as a nation.
As President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has starkly illustrated “the battle between democracy and autocracy,” and new research from Freedom House underscores just how dire this crisis of global democracy has become.
When the wheels of government turn slowly, or not at all, the private sector must take the driver’s seat.
Easter is finally here, which means of course that with any luck, there will only be one more snowstorm before spring finally starts. Easter is one of the least American religious holidays we’ve got. It just doesn’t convert to secular celebration as easily as some other religious occasions.
Lack of transparency usually is an element of bad governance, so it’s hardly surprising that the beleaguered Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System has made a habit of secrecy — to the point of trying to impose a gag order on board members and denying records requests from on…
A genuinely realistic assessment of the NATO expansion process of the previous decades was that it did not go far enough, was not militarily serious enough, and that, while offering Moscow an open-ended opportunity to be part of the West, the alliance was prepared to return to the containmen…
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Serenity Prayer,” 1943
Should children ages 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This is a difficult question without an easy answer, something you wouldn’t know from the strident opinions of politicians and health experts.
Pennsylvania’s problem isn’t that the overall population is shrinking. It’s not. According to the 2020 census, the number of people who call the state home grew by 2.4% — just over 300,000 — in 10 years.
I have to admit: I have no idea how Republicans are going to react to former President Donald Trump’s latest scam.
A new survey by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation reinforces Hispanic Texans are no longer reliably Democratic. Both parties should take heed.
If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.
Those who care about the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court should be cautious in advocating for a mandated code of ethics. The highest court in our land should not need a lesson in ethical standards, right?
Trust is a funny thing. It’s one of those ideas that everybody sort of understands, and yet is really hard to explain.
Pennsylvania has made incremental but significant progress in juvenile justice reforms in more than a decade since the perverse “Kids for Cash” juvenile court scandal in Luzerne County stunned the nation.
President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw last month movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”
Two recent events have been incredibly troublesome but have finally brought home the energy and climate crises that are plaguing the planet.
More than 30 years ago, a Los Angeles Times columnist decried the ignorance most Americans had about the rest of the world, describing us as “a nation of no-nothings.”
It’s time once again for Franklin High School’s annual variety show, known as “The Musical Broadcast.”
In a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a school district in Seattle, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.
Collie/Heeler cross puppies! Blue, black and white spotte…
Inside house sale 9 west avenue OC. Top of Seneca hill Ap…
Roofs, decks, additions, pole barns, siting, free estimat…
Lost 2 cats, orange tabby and large black and white. W. F…
Found April 10th - broken gold chain with rhinestones in …
Found medium size black dog in Fairmont City. Please cont…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Howard A. Weltner,…