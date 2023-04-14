Editor,

Opinion

COLUMN: Process of assessing taxes has a long history

The earliest versions of income tax in this country actually came during Colonial times in probably the easiest version of taxation ever. Tax collectors would come to your door, ask if you had any income in the previous year, and compute what you owed them on the spot.

COLUMN: Poll workers help ensure our democracy works

  • By ASHLEY SPILLANE The Fulcrum

As our country looks ahead to local elections this year, including Pennsylvania’s primary next month, it’s important for us to celebrate the people in communities across the country who are the essential workers of our democracy: poll workers.

COLUMN: The gun lobby’s strength is cultural, not financial

  • By DAVID A. HOPKINS Bloomberg Opinion

Gun politics in the U.S. demonstrates a popular majority does not always get its way. Even though most Americans support stricter gun-safety laws, proposals for major new regulations reliably face impassable obstacles in Congress.

COLUMN: Benevolent and vicarious racism can be as bad as overt racism

  • By NAFEES ALAM InsideSources.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become essential pillars of society today. However, there are many barriers to achieving these goals, and two of the most insidious are benevolent racism and vicarious racism, particularly concerning the diversity viewpoint.

COLUMN: DEI training isn’t working

  • By CHRISTIAN WATSON InsideSources.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training has become a lucrative industry. Harvard Business Review reported “U.S. companies spend roughly $8 billion a year on DEI training.” No wonder a survey by The Economist suggests the number of people hired for jobs with “diversity” or “inclusion” …

EDITORIAL: Mental well-being of college students must be addressed

For many young people, college can be tough emotionally and socially as well as academically. In today’s environment, though, things are much worse — dangerously so.By just about any measure, the mental health of today’s college students is in free fall. The situation is dire and demands imm…

COLUMN: MAGA and woke groups have similarities

  • By RICHARD HOLT InsideSources.com

Critics can’t agree on what “woke” means. Going back a bit into our history is the idea of black people being “woke” from the oppression of the white man and what we, as a society, can do about it. However, the term has been appropriated for a variety of left-wing causes.

EDITORIAL: Time to scrap noncompete agreement is long overdue

Noncompete agreements, which restrict who employees can work for after leaving a company, have become well-established in Pittsburgh. Some local hairstylists, for example, who are unhappy with their jobs must either stay with those jobs, move to another area, or change fields entirely, throw…