Editor,
Critics of President Joe Biden would have Americans believe he is the culprit behind soaring gasoline prices. This position is driven by two myths.
What does Pennsylvania gain from incarcerating a person with dementia, besides footing the bill for their care?Some people incarcerated in state prisons are as far as one could imagine from being a threat to society.
Context matters. Finding the right time and place matters.
It has been about eight months since an internal Pennsylvania Turnpike report disclosed more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected in 2020 — information that turnpike officials initially concealed from the public.
Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to ninth grade. Do you remember a teacher standing at the front of a classroom explaining the three branches of government? Division of power? Checks and balances?
President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill, where Democrats have been unable to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate to pass bills like the Build Back Better Act and voting rights reform.
If you’re like most Americans, you don’t think Joe Biden is doing well as president.
It’s hard to say exactly when the Republican state legislative majorities abandoned the legislative process, since they didn’t do much with it even when Republican Gov. Tom Corbett was in office.
We long ago lost the war on drugs. It’s time to make a tried-and-true change to methadone access for people who use opioids.
There is a pretty good chance that a chicken or egg eaten somewhere in the United States came from Pennsylvania.
We’re in Mexicantown, a neighborhood in the 27th largest city in the USA.
Sometimes, a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long. It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.
Jesse L. Reno is one of Venango County’s major Civil War heroes. His family was French, descended from some of the first Huguenots to move to America.
About 2 million Pennsylvanians work for businesses that do not offer retirement benefits. That’s bad for workers and, eventually, for taxpayers who tend to absorb social service costs for people who retire with inadequate savings.
By extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments through the end of August, the Biden administration has cheered borrowers and those advocating for across-the-board debt cancellation.
My inbox remains a reliable source of vitriolic accusations about the so-called woke mob, as well as more specific accusations that I am myself a member in good standing with the so-called woke mob, so I guess it’s time for a pertinent question:
It certainly was big news when Elon Musk bought a $3 billion stake in Twitter Inc. He could do that because when you’re the world’s richest human you can toss billions around like poker chips.
Anyone who has sent a tweet with a typo craves an edit button. So news that Elon Musk plans to agitate for just such a long-neglected asset was heartening to anyone why has endured the agony of a correctable error floating free in the Twitterverse.
Clarence Thomas is an incredibly inspiring justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, a champion of clarity, logic and the actual meaning of the Constitution, absolutely steadfast in his devotion to rule of law over the worship of ideological certitudes.
The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is a moment to exult in as a nation.
When the wheels of government turn slowly, or not at all, the private sector must take the driver’s seat.
Easter is finally here, which means of course that with any luck, there will only be one more snowstorm before spring finally starts. Easter is one of the least American religious holidays we’ve got. It just doesn’t convert to secular celebration as easily as some other religious occasions.
Lack of transparency usually is an element of bad governance, so it’s hardly surprising that the beleaguered Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System has made a habit of secrecy — to the point of trying to impose a gag order on board members and denying records requests from on…
A genuinely realistic assessment of the NATO expansion process of the previous decades was that it did not go far enough, was not militarily serious enough, and that, while offering Moscow an open-ended opportunity to be part of the West, the alliance was prepared to return to the containmen…
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Serenity Prayer,” 1943
