Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 24 letter to the editor titled “Here’s to wishing how 2022 will turn out” by Keith Klinger, the Venango County Republican Party Committee chairman.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 6:45 am
Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 24 letter to the editor titled “Here’s to wishing how 2022 will turn out” by Keith Klinger, the Venango County Republican Party Committee chairman.
Members of Congress who acquire detailed information about every aspect of the economy can’t be trusted to police themselves against profiting from it through insider trading.
Millennials are sweeping into public office: From 2018 to 2020, the U.S. saw a 266% increase in young people running for Congress.
When it gets extra cold, as it has lately, there is a special brand of beauty that you get to see down by the river.
Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Middle East’s sole democracy.
The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This is by far the longest period that we have gone without an increase in the minimum wage since it was first established in 1938.
Twenty-five states raised their minimum wages this year, but the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Is it time to finally raise it? No. There are better ways to fight poverty.
Tyler Cowen is a professor of economics at George Mason University.
The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week.
States are passing laws to suppress the vote and subvert election results; thereby undermining the foundation of our representative democracy.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.
Democrats ran in 2020 on a long list of policies they planned to enact and implement, and now they are going through the agony of trying to make good on their promises.
One year into Joe Biden’s first term as president, it’s safe to say the Democrat’s performance has not met lofty expectations.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this month, it would have been fitting to honor Mahalia Jackson, too.
For most of the years I was a high school teacher, the subject students most often complained about for being “pointless” was history, no matter how well it was taught.
When the Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 3 that the coming tax season is destined to cause headaches for filers, many taxpayers no doubt already were fearing the worst.
Thank you to all that took part in my 90th Birthday Card …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Grief will take over until we remember the love we shared…
The Strawbridge family would like to express sincere than…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION Letters of adm…