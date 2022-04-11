Editor,
What has happened to the Pennsylvania Republican Party ? What has happened to the Republican senatorial candidates of yore who came from Pennsylvania and lived in Pennsylvania.
I have to admit: I have no idea how Republicans are going to react to former President Donald Trump’s latest scam.
A new survey by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation reinforces Hispanic Texans are no longer reliably Democratic. Both parties should take heed.
If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.
Those who care about the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court should be cautious in advocating for a mandated code of ethics. The highest court in our land should not need a lesson in ethical standards, right?
Trust is a funny thing. It’s one of those ideas that everybody sort of understands, and yet is really hard to explain.
Pennsylvania has made incremental but significant progress in juvenile justice reforms in more than a decade since the perverse “Kids for Cash” juvenile court scandal in Luzerne County stunned the nation.
President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw last month movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”
Two recent events have been incredibly troublesome but have finally brought home the energy and climate crises that are plaguing the planet.
It’s an election year, which means it’s time for naked political ploys to woo voters. Republicans in Idaho and Texas have plumbed new depths to pander to conservative voters by trying to stop medical treatment that helps transitioning transgender minors even if parents, doctors and therapist…
President Joe Biden has canceled more than $15 billion in student loans for 675,000 borrowers, more than any other U.S. president. Still, this amounts to only about 1% of the $1.75 trillion of currently outstanding student debt.
When the first domestic case of COVID-19 confirmed?
When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, a spate of wishful thinking ran through the West that China, a great power with friends on both sides, might step in to mediate a cease-fire.
Back in 1990, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein blasted through Kuwait and threatened to continue his rampage down the Arabian Peninsula, Gulf Arab oil leaders were apoplectic with fear and outrage over the violation of a sovereign state’s territory. They jetted to the U.S. to offer despera…
More than 30 years ago, a Los Angeles Times columnist decried the ignorance most Americans had about the rest of the world, describing us as “a nation of no-nothings.”
It’s time once again for Franklin High School’s annual variety show, known as “The Musical Broadcast.”
In a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a school district in Seattle, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.
I was in middle school the last time I contemplated dying in a nuclear fireball. It was 1983, and I had just seen “The Day After,” a TV movie that depicted a fictional but horrifying U.S.-Soviet war.
Pennsylvania legislators long have refused to force gas drillers to stop methane leaks, even though doing so would help fight dangerous climate change, and the technology to do so readily is available.
It was three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I was at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently joined governors in Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and Wisconsin in appealing to congressional leaders. Minnesota’s governor hopped on the bandwagon later.
I had never imagined my own murder until one morning at the small church my husband and I attend in northern Alabama.
Doesn’t the light in the sky at 7 p.m. feel great?
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.
