This is in regard to the Dec. 5 letter to the editor titled “Recent election should lay all false narratives to rest” by Robert L. Hines.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: U.S. must stop loss of skilled immigrants

A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Fusion energy starts to look real

Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Immigration detention system is driven by profits

  • By SIRINE SHEBAYA InsideSources.com

President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”

Opinion

EDITORIAL: House Democrats make wise choice with Jeffries

After the uncontested vote among House Democrats, much of the nation will start getting to know Hakeem Jeffries as the first black American to lead a party conference in Congress. We at the New York Daily News, having followed the Brooklynite for decades, have some insight on, and some advic…

Opinion
AP

Mastriano candidacy makes a case for open primaries

  • By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Will both parties attempt to find new age of leaders?

  • By MARTIN SCHRAM Tribune News Service

Someday, history’s chroniclers will label November 2022 as when America’s political elites and also America’s just plain people of the left, center and right suddenly began trying to see beyond the horizon — urgently hoping to discover their next generation of leaders.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: U.S. Supreme Court could upend the internet

  • By CHRISTOPHER S. YOO Los Angeles Times

The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Should Biden even give consideration to 2024 run?

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

President Joe Biden has been in an upbeat mood since the Democrats’ best first-term midterm showing in 60 years. The results relieved any immediate party pressure for him to forgo a 2024 re-election bid.

Opinion
AP

COLUIMN: Russia's mass abductions amount to act of genocide

  • By ANDREAS KLUTH Bloomberg Opinion

As of this past summer, Russia had forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians — mainly women — from the Ukrainian territories they occupied, including some 260,000 children. Those numbers have since grown.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Keep governments out of data debates

  • By SPENCE PURNELL InsideSources.com

With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Democrats are making a mistake on the debt limit

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

Fresh off an unexpectedly resilient performance in the midterms, the Democrats appear to be bungling things right off the block by making a major political miscalculation on how to handle the debt ceiling.