Editor,
Grief stays with us longer than we want. It comes in waves. It will get better. But it takes time. However, it takes longer for some.
Grief stays with us longer than we want. It comes in waves. It will get better. But it takes time. However, it takes longer for some.
On the campaign trail in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden posed as hawk on Russia.
Scientists don’t yet know where the new coronavirus strain dubbed omicron first developed, or even whether it was incubated in humans or animals.
The world has been conducting an inadvertent socioeconomic experiment on young people, one that would in normal circumstances be prohibited for because of it being cruel and inhuman.
A few years ago, it would have drawn jokes and scorn. But given the continuing mystery over what, exactly, U.S. military pilots are seeing in the skies, a congressional proposal to create an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” — an office to investigate what used to be called UFOs —…
Ask most any woman about her experience with the American health care system and you will likely hear stories of medical maltreatment in the form of dismissal, undertreatment or incorrect diagnosis. Add racial bias to the mix and a woman’s likelihood of being victimized in medicine is even worse.
So here we go again. The coronavirus has mutated, as we’ve always known it would, and the new variant, called omicron, is spreading fast.
In the post-Watergate era, Congress shored up the integrity of the executive branch by creating inspector general offices and charging them to ferret out misconduct and abuse and report it to the public.
There might never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.
Happy Tea Party Day!
Vice President Kamala Harris’ increasing political decline has almost nothing to do with her and everything to do with the position she holds.
At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance.
Tens of thousands of people killed by guns in Mexico could still be alive if it weren’t for U.S. gun companies supplying a steady stream of weapons for criminal organizations. Most of the kidnapped and missing could still be with their families. Mexico would be a radically different country,…
The social media channels that dominate much of our waking hours wormed their way into our collective consciousness even as their potentially pernicious effects went unnoticed. Subsequent generations will hold us to account for our folly.
Is there a gender-based promotion gap? Are there too many women who do well on the job, but are not considered seriously for career advancement?
The White House’s latest effort to tackle the difficult problem of suicide among the military and veterans could be the comprehensive approach that’s sorely needed.
In hearing the guilty verdicts of those who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, I felt a sense of relief that justice was done in a case in which the evidence was so clear that the defendants were guilty.
The nation recently marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on the streets of Dallas.
Here’s how to set yourself up for disappointment.
The American Library Association fully supports the right of every parent to control what their child reads and to select alternative reading or instructional materials for their child.
A good friend (and staunch libertarian) uses this imagined dialogue to make an important point.
Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and Ted Cruz, of Texas, regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement.
President Joe Biden has taken to saying the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project.
Flooding in downtown San Diego after two water mains broke Nov. 21 created both huge headaches for drivers and indelible images of water coursing down the freeway.
Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that do not, on a statewide basis, require a permit to carry a firearm openly, but do require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
When you have small children, there is no huddling comfortably inside while the snow falls and the landscape turns white. It’s time to go outside to slide, fall, roll and otherwise succumb to gravity on the most convenient hillside. So, we spent a chunk of the twins’ snowy holiday sliding do…
