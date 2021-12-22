Editor,

Grief stays with us longer than we want. It comes in waves. It will get better. But it takes time. However, it takes longer for some.

So, what are those things in the sky?

A few years ago, it would have drawn jokes and scorn. But given the continuing mystery over what, exactly, U.S. military pilots are seeing in the skies, a congressional proposal to create an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” — an office to investigate what used to be called UFOs —…

COLUMN: Our research found how to curb deadly medical bias

  • By DAMON CENTOLA Los Angeles Times

Ask most any woman about her experience with the American health care system and you will likely hear stories of medical maltreatment in the form of dismissal, undertreatment or incorrect diagnosis. Add racial bias to the mix and a woman’s likelihood of being victimized in medicine is even worse.

EDITORIAL: All probes into school shooting should be welcome

There might never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.

POINT: As crises mount, Harris is out of sight

  • By CHRIS TALGO InsideSources.com

At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance.

COLUMN: Hold gunmakers liable for Mexico’s violence

  • By JEAN GUERRERO Los Angeles Times

Tens of thousands of people killed by guns in Mexico could still be alive if it weren’t for U.S. gun companies supplying a steady stream of weapons for criminal organizations. Most of the kidnapped and missing could still be with their families. Mexico would be a radically different country,…

EDITORIAL: Ethics panel must address senators' Jan. 6 actions

Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and Ted Cruz, of Texas, regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement.

COLUMN: Biden’s inflation pitch can't pass the laugh test

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

President Joe Biden has taken to saying the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project.

Safety always comes first with guns

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that do not, on a statewide basis, require a permit to carry a firearm openly, but do require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

COLUMN: My kids out in the snow 'Drifts' me back to the past

When you have small children, there is no huddling comfortably inside while the snow falls and the landscape turns white. It’s time to go outside to slide, fall, roll and otherwise succumb to gravity on the most convenient hillside. So, we spent a chunk of the twins’ snowy holiday sliding do…