Editor,
While attending the unity rally against racism in Franklin, I observed an organized, peaceful event with heartfelt speeches. The march up Liberty Street was pleasant and peaceful.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 5:50 am
Editor,
While attending the unity rally against racism in Franklin, I observed an organized, peaceful event with heartfelt speeches. The march up Liberty Street was pleasant and peaceful.