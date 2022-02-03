Editor,
As I was flipping through my 2022 calendar, I realized that the next “mini calendar holiday” will be the retail money spending “Valentine’s Day.” The next realization is how many hundreds of dollars everybody will spend.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 6:17 am
Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Middle East’s sole democracy.
When it gets extra cold, as it has lately, there is a special brand of beauty that you get to see down by the river.
Twenty-five states raised their minimum wages this year, but the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Is it time to finally raise it? No. There are better ways to fight poverty.
The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This is by far the longest period that we have gone without an increase in the minimum wage since it was first established in 1938.
Tyler Cowen is a professor of economics at George Mason University.
The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week.
States are passing laws to suppress the vote and subvert election results; thereby undermining the foundation of our representative democracy.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.
Democrats ran in 2020 on a long list of policies they planned to enact and implement, and now they are going through the agony of trying to make good on their promises.
One year into Joe Biden’s first term as president, it’s safe to say the Democrat’s performance has not met lofty expectations.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this month, it would have been fitting to honor Mahalia Jackson, too.
For most of the years I was a high school teacher, the subject students most often complained about for being “pointless” was history, no matter how well it was taught.
When the Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 3 that the coming tax season is destined to cause headaches for filers, many taxpayers no doubt already were fearing the worst.
Two years ago, in the heat of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden put forth a plan to alleviate student loan debt: $10,000 in federal loans forgiven for all borrowers.
Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic.
