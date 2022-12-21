Editor,
I was looking at Matthew 25:31-46 . We’re waiting — if we are Christian — we’re waiting for Christmas, and if we’re a child we’re waiting for gifts, waiting to celebrate with family, waiting for the Messiah to come.
These are ugly times for former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel some federal student-loan debts has made a bad system worse.
A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.
Republican complaints about “ESG investing” have been building in recent years. But they have not always been clear about what they want to do about it besides complain.
Georgia’s candidates and voters are undoubtedly grateful that this year’s Senate campaign, unlike the last one, was over before the holidays.
Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…
On his campaign website, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to “end for-profit detention centers,” asserting tendentiously that “no business should profit from the suffering of desperate people fleeing violence.”
President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”
Political power plays are wrecking any concept of bipartisan legislative oversight in Harrisburg.
The holiday season brings many things with it, and some of them are beautiful. But there’s also the whole expectations thing.
The state should heed its own advice.
In late September, Judge James Ho, of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, fired an unexpected (and arguably overdue) shot at campus cancel culture.
After the uncontested vote among House Democrats, much of the nation will start getting to know Hakeem Jeffries as the first black American to lead a party conference in Congress. We at the New York Daily News, having followed the Brooklynite for decades, have some insight on, and some advic…
Perhaps the youngest voters in our democracy are beginning to see they can effect change.
The day after the midterm elections, President Joe Biden held a news conference in which he praised the “young people of this nation” for showing up at the polls.
The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking.
Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.
Someday, history’s chroniclers will label November 2022 as when America’s political elites and also America’s just plain people of the left, center and right suddenly began trying to see beyond the horizon — urgently hoping to discover their next generation of leaders.
When it comes to the U.S. government, no one is drafted to be vice president. Presidential candidates search for someone who is a complement, providing strengths where there are weaknesses while still having a similar overall direction.
Adjacent essays in the current issue of Foreign Affairs ably depict America’s two primary international competitors.
When President Joe Biden makes a horrible decision, he deserves to be called out just like any other American president.
There’s a “maternal care desert” where women of childbearing age do not have nearby access to obstetric care, birth centers, certified midwives or OB/GYNs.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…
Christmas is such a mish mosh of various celebratory symbols and activities. You can spend a lot of time climbing down that particular research rabbit hole online. Lucky for you, I’ve already done some of that.
The outcome of the midterm elections has left lingering uncertainty in Washington, including the question of what fiscal policy might look like in the new Congress.
For all the controversy surrounding his purchase of Twitter Inc., Elon Musk has at least one thing right: Twitter really is “like open-sourcing the news.”
Because of the combined impact of COVID-19, the flu and RSV among children, hospitals are pitching tents outside emergency rooms. Wait times can stretch as long as 36 hours, forcing kids to get treated in hallways or sent back home.
President Joe Biden has been in an upbeat mood since the Democrats’ best first-term midterm showing in 60 years. The results relieved any immediate party pressure for him to forgo a 2024 re-election bid.
President Joe Biden says the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains about $370 billion in climate spending, represents the most sweeping government investment in clean energy “ever, ever, ever.”
As of this past summer, Russia had forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians — mainly women — from the Ukrainian territories they occupied, including some 260,000 children. Those numbers have since grown.
It’s become a popular talking point to list all the risks of data collection, whether it be privacy and surveillance or the lack of transparency that can come with data ownership.
With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected.