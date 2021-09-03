Editor,
Labor Day — the day recognized nationally in 1894 to honor those who work in this country — is Monday.
Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.
The bombings outside the Kabul airport, which killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans, bring two facts into stark relief.
One group that hasn’t received much attention in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is American veterans, whose tours of duty has long since ended.
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is coming, and with it the realization that a whole generation does not know about the tragedy or entirely get it.
Americans are folding up their sweatpants, putting away their mixing bowls and even reining in their enthusiasm for home improvements.
Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.
The debate about former, disgraced President Donald Trump’s influence on the direction of the Republican Party tends to be watched now based on isolated Republican primaries.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, former President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day.
President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has few vocal defenders.
In 1983, Harvard-educated psychiatrist turned Carter administration bureaucrat turned conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer wrote a remarkably prescient column for Time magazine about “the mirror-image fallacy” — the presumption of so many American policymakers and Americans in general tha…
One of my great concerns about the pandemic was that it would hinder the global mobility of people and labor, perhaps permanently.
The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older should spur federal, state and local governments to impose widespread vaccine mandates.
So this is not the 2021 school opening we were all hoping for.
Artificial intelligence has insinuated its way into our daily lives, whether we are aware.
Congress created the Do Not Call Registry in 2003 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, and still robocalls kept coming.
We’ve all heard it: “We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.”
Reports, found in both journalism and advocacy group statements, that new election laws will “restrict” voting or have an “anti-voter” effect misrepresent what many of the laws will do.
Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!
The once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state’s legislative districts is an inherently political process since four of the five commission members charged with the redistricting are elected lawmakers.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
It’s heartbreaking when a person is seriously injured or killed by a dog, and it’s natural to want to do something to make sure it never happens again.
It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source — or sources — a number of times.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
