Editor,

The U.S. House Committee on Agriculture this month will vote on an amendment to outlaw all gambling on greyhound racing nationwide. Even though greyhound racing is a dying industry, more than $400 million is still bet on dog races each year in our country.

COLUMN: Don’t let politicians take credit for economic recovery

  • By RYAN YOUNG InsideSources.com

We are just more than a week removed from Labor Day, and workers have much to celebrate. Unemployment is near its lowest level since the 1960s, and real wages are growing again. Post-pandemic inflation is finally under control, even if it’s not yet all the way back to normal.

COLUMN: Will Harris' retooling of her image help her cause?

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

The campaign to rehabilitate Vice President Kamala Harris’ image is well underway, suggesting the Democrats have finally recognized the potential problem her low public standing poses for President Joe Biden’s re-election.

EDITORIAL: Trump shouldn't have had to pay bail

Former President Donald Trump’s bail was set at $200,000 in Georgia’s Fulton County, 10% of which he paid to a private bail agent. Several others charged along with Trump in the racketeering case over the alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat have already appeared, paid and be…

EDITORIAL: Beware, a banking crisis slowly unfolds

Back when banking was heavily regulated, the “three-six-three” rule prevailed. Bankers would pay 3% interest on depositors’ accounts, charge a 6% loan rate when lending out the depositors’ money and, with a profit practically assured, tee off on the golf course at 3 p.m. “Bankers’ hours” wer…

EDITORIAL: State must shield kids from online porn

Nobody — or at least nobody who deserves to be taken seriously — thinks children should see pornography. And yet that’s exactly what’s happening, and at alarming rates: Studies in the U.S., as well as in France, Australia and elsewhere, show the average age at which young people first encoun…

COLUMN: Like it or not, Trump is eligible to run for office

  • By NOAH FELDMAN Bloomberg Opinion

A law review article claiming Donald Trump is automatically disqualified from holding elected office is getting attention in large part because it was written by two conservative, originalist law professors, William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen.

COLUMN: Is Hunter Biden's 'My Guy' worth all the divisiveness?

  • By MARTIN SCHRAM Tribune News Service

You don’t need to be a famous code breaker to crack the codename — “My Guy” — that kept popping up in Hunter Biden’s emails. He’d just seen the first sign that his big ka-ching deal with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, would pay off, big time.

EDITORIAL: State's higher education must be valued

More than 165,000 students this month have begun classes for the fall semester at Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln, long before the state Senate returns to Harrisburg on Sept. 18 and the state House straggles in on Sept. 26.

COLUMN: On abortion, voters are motivated by values

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

What drove voters to the polls in Ohio wasn’t politics or partisanship — it was values. More and more people today are motivated not by party loyalty but by the issues they care about and the threats they see to their most basic rights.

EDITORIAL: Biden's authority rooted in power of edicts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently made a stop at a Las Vegas union hall as part of President Joe Biden’s desperate effort to tout his administration’s economic agenda. She was especially proud of legislation that directs billions in federal money to favored green interests.

COLUMN: Maui wildfires should wake us up on climate change

  • By VANESSA KERRY Chicago Tribune

The world is on fire. The devastating wildfires in Maui have led to well in excess of 100 deaths and about 1,000 more people unaccounted for. We have seen homes and livelihoods destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with smoke and burn victims.

COLUMN: Time to rethink the significance of presidential debates

  • By RYAN MUNCE InsideSources.com

Televised presidential debates during the general election are viewed as the ultimate candidate showcase. They give voters the opportunity to watch competing worldviews and policy positions clash on America’s most significant political stage. Viewers get to test their assumptions about the c…