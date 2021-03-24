Editor,
Where is U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 6:02 am
Editor,
Where is U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson?
In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, dispatched to the Continental Congress, on the role of a free press.
If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.
Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."
It's been 129 years since three black men - Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart - were murdered by a white mob.
With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?
Today is Tuesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2021. There are 283 days left in the year.
"Everything you can imagine is real."
There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.
Pope Francis recently became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. And he did so with a message as old as humanity itself: We are all connected.
Today is Monday, March 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."
Today is Friday, March 19, the 78th day of 2021. There are 287 days left in the year.
"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous."
On Jan. 6, a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn our country's 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. election and its dramatic aftermath have elevated the debate about how to deal with online misinformation and disinformation, lies and extremism.
Today is Thursday, March 18, the 77th day of 2021. There are 288 days left in the year.
"The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."
The Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving has been going on. The program, which is a way for people to give back to the region, is going on this week, but its roots go back 45 years.
Legendary for his prowess on the baseball field as well as for his humanitarian work off the field, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker of the Pittsburgh Pirates left a legacy rich with excellence and generosity.
State Rep. Valerie Gaydos is a month early with a proposed and badly needed state constitutional amendment to reduce the size of the bloated House of Representatives, in that April Fools' Day is not until April 1.
I am slowly working my way through George F. Will's "The Conservative Sensibility," a wonderful title for a splendid book.
"A life making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing at all."
1986 Blazer Axels - rear good - front incomplete - both $…
2Coatings Specialist A local company is searching for a d…
ADL for female MS patient in Oil City. Evening only. Must…
Looking to buy shirts from 2005 and older. Sports, Music,…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …
Legal Notice: The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of …