Editor,
On Aug. 1, former President Donald Trump was indicted on conspiracy charges related to his attempt to overturn the election in 2020. U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, should have been indicted as a co-conspirator.
Mental health parity has been a political applause line for more than three decades.
The next phase of the Cancer Moonshot, initiated by President Joe Biden in 2022, aims to cut the cancer death rate in half within 25 years.
Inflation is receding, unemployment is at or near record lows, U.S. growth continues at a solid pace … and Americans are deeply pessimistic about the economy.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it turns out, is no political genius.
For the second time in a week, Donald Trump has been indicted. Perhaps he’s Hunter Biden’s lucky charm.
Since Aug. 1, all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities in Louisiana are required to display our national motto — In God We Trust — in every classroom.
A couple of years ago, a column in the Washington Post criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his decision to pull the licenses of shelters and foster-care programs that provided care to unaccompanied migrant children.
Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good news:Has anyone observed what they’re paying for a gallon of gasoline at the local service station? Here’s a hint: It’s a lot less than last summer.
Venango County is rich with various festivals and events. Festivals such as Applefest and Oil Heritage draw some big crowds, and they show what a big team can do to make the most of local slices of heritage. They are great additions to life here.
There are many inane and inefficient aspects of Pennsylvania’s alcohol laws, as most residents of the state know, usually from frustrating experience.
Donald J. Trump is the first former president in our nation’s history to be indicted. He also is the first former president to be indicted twice. Last week, he became the first former president to be indicted a third time — in this case, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United…
Since leaving the White House in January 2021, former president Donald Trump has become public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Department of Justice and several district attorneys.
The New York Times recently wrote: “The most important advice about saving for retirement is this. Start now.”
The Biden administration’s approach to economic matters is to empower Washington bureaucrats to “guide” the private sector toward outcomes the White House feels are “equitable.”
As I watched the debt ceiling standoff between Republican lawmakers and President Joe Biden over the last several months, I returned to a question I have been contemplating for several years: What is the difference between taking a principled stand on an issue and being a stubborn, egotistic…
Education is a touchy subject in Pennsylvania.
Consider the facts:
Too many Americans — and too many American economists in particular — have an unhealthy obsession with the 1%: how much money they make, how much wealth they have, how they got there, how to join their ranks, and so on.
The human body can barely cope with weather this hot. In Phoenix, where the asphalt can hit 180 degrees, emergency-room doctors have been zipping heat-stroke victims into body bags full of ice.
The idea of being sent to the principal’s office has caused chills to go up the spine of many a student over the years. No one wants to go to there.
James Bleakley belongs to a small, select club of people in the area who achieved the majority of their wealth without oil.
It’s called artificial intelligence because it was created not by nature but by humans — this gift of robots, computers and other specially designed machines, and some of our human species disdain it.
Given the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s history of cost and corruption, it’s not easy for another government body to make it look good. But the state Legislature has risen to the challenge.
On Capitol Hill and in other Democratic circles, there are many Democrats who believe that Donald Trump would be easier to defeat in the general election than Ron DeSantis.
President Joe Biden last month met with the Israeli president at the White House in an effort to bolster relations between the two longtime and vital allies. But the White House must do more to tamp down the anti-Israeli sentiment that frequently bubbles up in the party’s far-left progressive wing.
In 1971, Saul Alinsky wrote an entertaining classic on grassroots organizing titled “Rules for Radicals”. It provides some of the best advice on confrontational tactics.
Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 Farm Bill is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.
Each time Congress debates its priorities for the farm bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.
Fully legalized marijuana sales began June 30 in Maryland.