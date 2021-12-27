Editor,
This in reference to the Dec. 21 story “Thompson says Jan. 6 became ‘very scary’’’ of which I have a few questions that weren’t answered.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and snow this morning transitioning to light rain late. Some sleet may mix in. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 6:58 am
Editor,
This in reference to the Dec. 21 story “Thompson says Jan. 6 became ‘very scary’’’ of which I have a few questions that weren’t answered.
Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.
The pundits promised 2021 would mark “a return to normal.” What we got was a year filled with agonizing disappointments and stunning victories.
The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.
One of the reasons Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew GOP participation from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection was Democrats’ refusal to let Trumpian firebrand Jim Jordan be seated on the committee.
We’re in the home stretch for Christmas. Time to focus your holiday listening.
On the campaign trail in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden posed as hawk on Russia.
Scientists don’t yet know where the new coronavirus strain dubbed omicron first developed, or even whether it was incubated in humans or animals.
The world has been conducting an inadvertent socioeconomic experiment on young people, one that would in normal circumstances be prohibited for because of it being cruel and inhuman.
A few years ago, it would have drawn jokes and scorn. But given the continuing mystery over what, exactly, U.S. military pilots are seeing in the skies, a congressional proposal to create an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” — an office to investigate what used to be called UFOs —…
Ask most any woman about her experience with the American health care system and you will likely hear stories of medical maltreatment in the form of dismissal, undertreatment or incorrect diagnosis. Add racial bias to the mix and a woman’s likelihood of being victimized in medicine is even worse.
So here we go again. The coronavirus has mutated, as we’ve always known it would, and the new variant, called omicron, is spreading fast.
In the post-Watergate era, Congress shored up the integrity of the executive branch by creating inspector general offices and charging them to ferret out misconduct and abuse and report it to the public.
There might never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.
Happy Tea Party Day!
Vice President Kamala Harris’ increasing political decline has almost nothing to do with her and everything to do with the position she holds.
At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance.
Tens of thousands of people killed by guns in Mexico could still be alive if it weren’t for U.S. gun companies supplying a steady stream of weapons for criminal organizations. Most of the kidnapped and missing could still be with their families. Mexico would be a radically different country,…
The social media channels that dominate much of our waking hours wormed their way into our collective consciousness even as their potentially pernicious effects went unnoticed. Subsequent generations will hold us to account for our folly.
In hearing the guilty verdicts of those who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, I felt a sense of relief that justice was done in a case in which the evidence was so clear that the defendants were guilty.
Here’s how to set yourself up for disappointment.
Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and Ted Cruz, of Texas, regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement.
Flooding in downtown San Diego after two water mains broke Nov. 21 created both huge headaches for drivers and indelible images of water coursing down the freeway.
Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that do not, on a statewide basis, require a permit to carry a firearm openly, but do require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
Apples: McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Ida R…
To friends and neighbors - Thank you for your generous do…
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS EMLENTON BOROUGH VENANGO COUNTY, P…
Estate Notice Estate of Barbara L. Hajel, Deceased. Late …
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVA…
LEGAL AD Franklin City Council will hold a public hearing…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Timoth…