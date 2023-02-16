Editor,

We sent the F-22 fighter, mind you, the most expensive fighter plane ever built to shoot down a Chinese “spy” balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Since then, three more “objects” have been shot down by U.S. fighter jets.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: It's all about our freedom in America

  • By CHRIS TALGO InsideSources.com

Although the last few years have been difficult for most Americans, there still is much to love about the country President Abraham Lincoln called “the last best hope of Earth” and President Ronald Reagan labeled “the shining city on a hill.”

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: America provides equal opportunity for all

  • By PATRICE ONWUKA InsideSources.com

I love America because only in America can a poor “guy off the boat” speaking with a thick Croatian accent rise to become one of the most successful businessmen and recognizable TV personalities today, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The truth is In the mind of the beholder

  • By CHRISTIAN F. Nunes InsideSources.com

America has always had a complicated relationship with the truth. From the Vietnam War to the Iraq War, from swiftboating to birtherism to “alternative facts,” and, of course, the whitewashed versions of history being taught in our schools, truth is in the mind of the beholder.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: 2024 Biden vs Trump? Don't put money on it yet

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

In touting her own presidential qualifications, Nikki Haley sounded a familiar theme that is likely to be heard a lot in the 2024 presidential race. It’s a potential problem for both current front-runners.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Pennsylvania's job edict is more about perception

Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises, just a day after his inauguration. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: McCarthy must get serious about economy

After he was elected speakeron the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy promised the U.S. House under Republican leadership would protect the national economy, saying the party was committed to “stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing, and stop the risin…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Don't just stop at TiKTok in social media restriction

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas, and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and Wi-Fi networks might be: “big woo.”

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: On foreign policy, Biden gets a ‘D’

  • By MEAGHAN MOBBS InsideSources.com

The Biden administration has passed its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways.