Sad, but true: America is on the rocks. Most people don’t seem to care, as long as they can buy a new car and other things that would keep them from loving the Lord.
I oppose the proposed elimination in 2023 of the $160,200 cap on earnings subject to the payroll tax rate of 12.4% paid to Social Security.
Social Security is conservatively financed and managed. It has no borrowing authority and cannot deficit-spend.
Recent data confirms the worst fears: COVID-19 and remote learning took an enormous toll on many students.
A surge in cases of a common respiratory virus is filling up pediatric hospital beds around the U.S. The early and swift arrival of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is stretching the limits of an already exhausted health care system. Layer on COVID-19 and the flu, and you’ve got the maki…
For weeks and months, the question was out there.
It is the week before Thanksgiving, and if you’re a regular reader you know what that means — it’s time to write a letter to one of your heroes.
E pluribus unum. “Out of many, one.” So says America’s traditional motto as it appears on our great seal — and has since Congress approved its inclusion in 1782.
In the days leading up to the midterm elections, it was easy to see our political divisions.
With all the talk about higher rents, inflation, rent control, evictions and the like, people need to better understand how rents are actually determined in the real real estate world.
Few Americans remember when polio-stricken children relied on 7-foot-long iron cylinders to breathe. At its peak in early 1950s, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis a year and over 3,000 deaths in the U.S. alone. In the decades that followed, a massive vaccination campaign nearl…
It’s no secret that delaying the start of Social Security benefits typically means you’ll get more money in retirement. And waiting just got even more worthwhile, thanks to the program’s big cost-of-living adjustment set for next year.
Recent social media posts by a conservative political commentator raging about being “wedged between two obese people” on a three-hour flight from New York to Dallas were tasteless.
In his “Soul of America” speech, delivered at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Sept. 1, President Joe Biden distinguished between two types of Republicans: mainstream Republicans and MAGA Republicans.
The Biden administration continues to be overwhelmed at the Southern border, and Venezuelans fleeing oppression and despair are an ongoing challenge.
DeBence Antique Music World recently acquired a theremin for its collection, which is cool. It’s the weird instrument that makes the spooky noises in old science fiction movies.
Radon could be almost anywhere.
In June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the 12-month inflation rate of the U.S. Consumer Price Index hit 9.1%.
The decades-old partnership between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia has just been put to the test. It failed with flying colors.
We may be entering a new chapter in the gamification of American politics: election betting.
Those who perpetuate the perception that abortion is a stand-alone issue, separate from “important issues,” are endangering Americans. All Americans.
As we go into the 2022 general elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in both traditional media as well as social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues.
Editors’ note: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Ramesh Ponnuru did not actually receive the following email, but he has gotten dozens, scores, hundreds of others like it. As far as we know, he is not actually running for office.
America is now a nation where acts of political violence are so predictable that for months before an assailant broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, experts have warned such an incident was likely.
As always, I am delighted we are only a few days away from the end of this election cycle, and I look forward to the two or three days of peace we might enjoy before the 2024 election season ramps up.
A bill before the state Senate would require Pennsylvania high school students to pass a half-credit financial literacy class. It’s a smart move that Michigan passed in 2018; it’s time to get it done here.