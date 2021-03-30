Editor,
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's statement concerning his vote to impeach President Donald Trump is full of innuendoes, half-truths and blatant lies.
Editor,
Free speech, and so free thought, is under threat in America today.
The year-old coronavirus pandemic has left no aspect of Pennsylvania life untouched and no segment of the population unscathed.
Today is Tuesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2021. There are 276 days left in the year.
"Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great."
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
Today is Monday, March 29, the 88th day of 2021. There are 277 days left in the year.
"Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up."
FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are trying again at an obvious and needed improvement to gun safety - or the lack thereof.
Today is Friday, March 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
"Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle."
The nation's child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Thursday, March 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
I have been spending some time in the medical world lately, with both my first round of vaccination and some routine-ish testing.
"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, dispatched to the Continental Congress, on the role of a free press.
Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."
If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.
It's been 129 years since three black men - Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart - were murdered by a white mob.
With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?
