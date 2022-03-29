Editor,
The truckers’ protest pertaining to COVID-19 mandates are deemed by some to be an act of patriotism worthy of praise.
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 8:53 am
I was in middle school the last time I contemplated dying in a nuclear fireball. It was 1983, and I had just seen “The Day After,” a TV movie that depicted a fictional but horrifying U.S.-Soviet war.
Pennsylvania legislators long have refused to force gas drillers to stop methane leaks, even though doing so would help fight dangerous climate change, and the technology to do so readily is available.
It was three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I was at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently joined governors in Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and Wisconsin in appealing to congressional leaders. Minnesota’s governor hopped on the bandwagon later.
I had never imagined my own murder until one morning at the small church my husband and I attend in northern Alabama.
Three consecutive chopped-up school years have had the expected effect on student learning.
Doesn’t the light in the sky at 7 p.m. feel great?
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
Chicago has more important things to worry about, and there are more important things to write about, than the well-connected “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.
Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis joined a number of his fellow Republicans on June 14, 2017, for an early morning baseball practice on a field in Alexandria, a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.
State Rep. Frank Ryan, a Lebanon County Republican, once again is introducing legislation to eliminate school property taxes and change the way education is funded in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania State Police don’t believe they should be subject to anyone else’s interpretation of how they do their job.
Fixing a sabotaged institution is not always easy.
On March 8, the Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act, joining the House of Representatives, which cleared the bill in February.
You have heard the oft-repeated statistic that half of U.S. marriages end in divorce. Turns out that’s probably not true, and hasn’t been for about 40 years.
Once upon a time in Pennsylvania, every town of a certain size or importance seemed to have its own college.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
(Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.)
Is marijuana marketing proof it’s the next Big Pharma?
It has only been in the last week or so that I started seeing Amazon delivery vans in the area. I thought it might take Jeff Bezos a little longer to get to areas like ours, but here we are.
Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.
On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.
