Editor,
It seems the Republican Party is no more.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
It seems the Republican Party is no more.
The most popular depression drugs taken by millions don’t work by fixing an “imbalance of the brain’s neurotransmitters,” as many drug ads claim or imply. That’s because depression isn’t caused by a chemical imbalance, according to a new analysis published in Molecular Psychiatry.
Digital platforms are having a bad year. That might be good news for America’s mental health.
In the six months since Russian forces started bombarding Ukrainian cities with artillery and missile strikes, the U.S. and its European allies have stuck with a two-pronged strategy against Russia: provide Kyiv with the military equipment it needs to stall and potentially reverse Russian mi…
As former President Donald Trump clung to power last year, and his agitated supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol, many flaws in the U.S. election system became all too clear.
President Joe Biden has called the Inflation Reduction Act the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” However, do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential f…
It’s a truism of American politics that public frustration with the two-party system periodically erupts into a call for another option.
Recently I was struck by a conversation I had with a progressive friend. When I noted the significant decrease in extreme world poverty over the past two decades — a remarkable achievement that has attracted relatively little news coverage — he responded by confidently denying that this was so.
A group of Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers announced a bill this month that would require price transparency from health care providers.
When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.
President Joe Biden’s immigration policy, which has been largely incoherent, is now verging on a crisis.
Bob Strauss, the venerable Dallas lawyer-lobbyist and longtime Democratic Party leader, used to say, in politics, things are never as good as they seem or as bad as they seem.
The U.S. drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul caught the Taliban leadership both red-handed and flat-footed.
The CHIPS and Science Act is an innovative and important industrial policy. It makes targeted investments in critical industries to strengthen America’s manufacturing base, protect workers, and fortify U.S. national and economic security.
President Joe Biden claims the CHIPS Act will boost domestic manufacturing, lower prices and bolster U.S. national security. In reality, the law will be unlikely to achieve any of these objectives.
Without knowing what the Department of Justice has learned about former President Donald Trump’s conduct, it’s impossible to say whether searching his home in Mar-a-Lago was justified.
“O, what portents are these?” demands a deceptively observant character in “Henry IV.”
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going-to-school thing seems more real.
The joy of driving past the gas station — every gas station — belongs for now to only about 30,000 Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles.
Here’s the thing about ageism: It’s not always malicious, but it hurts.
Pennsylvania has an election problem that needs to be resolved.
It’s time to give President Joe Biden credit for achieving something no one predicted: bipartisanship in foreign policy.
Throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has acted as a check on his party’s worst excesses.
As Democrats finally discovered reality and got some legislation moving, some mighty spurious arguments over the climate and energy bill emerged on both sides of the aisle.
The internet is a treasure trove of cool maps.
Pennsylvania’s state-related universities need to address what their response is to their gift from the governor.
2 Story, 3 BR, 2 full baths, 2 stall garage. Country sett…
Cranberry - 1027 Tarklin Rd. (Corner of Tarklin and Carne…
Estate Sale Sept 2, 3, 4 & 5 8-4 at 3551 State Route …
Full Time armed Security at the Oil City area school Dist…
I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishe…
Permanent full-time position available at Rocky Grove Jr-…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - PF27, Crest Haven, White, Donut …