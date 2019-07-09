Editor,
Republicans have become the party of Trump. Greedy Old Propagandists (GOP) are just fine with President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with only Putin's state media with absolutely no Americans there at all, and Trump and Putin laughed about Russian interference in America's election after Trump told a reporter that it was none of America's business what he and Putin talk about.
WWPD - What Would Putin Do? Watch Trump.
Not WWJD - What Would Jesus Do.
Locking children in private prisons; pouring $775 a day of our tax dollars into the private prison industry for each child each day, while not allowing them soap, toothbrushes, clean diapers or even enough food, according to at least one caged child.
After reading through my Bible two plus times, I find an incredible amount of anger from God, and the part labeled "The Judgment of the Nations," you know it. "What you do to the least of these," Matthew 25:31-46, says it all. Children are crying, filthy, alone and hungry today.
And Greedy Old Propagandists are fine with all of it. Are you?
Vote your values.
- Christine M. Adams,
Mayport