Editor,
While the voters have spoken and handed President Donald Trump a crushing defeat, he refuses to concede the election to Joe Biden and has hampered the transition process for the incoming administration.
Polk Boro has approved their 2021 Budget. A copy is avail…
Snow Blower - Cub Cadet. Like new (used very little 2 sea…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Thank you to two men at Oil City post office in regards t…
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Found prescription wire rim eye glasses while shoveling o…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…