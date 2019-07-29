Editor,
When Inspector General Michael Horowitz files his report stating that former FBI Director James Comey was spying on President Donald Trump - mind you, after he told the president he wasn't under investigation - this can only mean one thing.
Either Mr. Comey was part of an attempted coup against the president of the United States or he was trying to cover up for someone(s).
And just who was Mr. Comey working for at the time?
This is going to be epic.
In addition, the Mueller team employed 13 lawyers, all of whom supported Hillary Clinton's run for president.
Mueller has two "expert" FBI agents who acted as witnesses for the Mueller team, countless interviews and tens of millions of dollars. And we get a tired, old mumbling FBI agent who could not answer some simple questions because he would have perjured himself.
It is obvious special counsel Bob Mueller most likely did not write his own report; now POTUS 45 must bring the pain.
Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum..."Let justice be done though the heavens fall."
- C. Scott Morgan,
Franklin