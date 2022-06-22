Editor,

As of June 10, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. reached $5. This is terribly difficult for most Americans, but the following should be considered.

COLUMN: How the U.S. can gain much-needed sick leave

  • By SHEFALI MILCZAREK-DESAI Los Angeles Times

Paid leave has emerged from the pandemic as a popular policy, frequently invoked as one route to move America forward from COVID-19 and its brutal impact on the workforce nationwide.

COLUMN: When will costs of war force peace in Ukraine?

  • By CHRISTOPHER BLATTMAN Los Angeles Times

It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.

COLUMN: Fetterman brings a different kind of politics to the table

  • By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion

John Fetterman — the hulking, tattooed, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania — constitutes Democrats’ best hope to steal a Senate seat from Republicans this fall. And while few politicians can match his style, or could pull it off, Democrats can learn a lot from his approach.

EDITORIAL: New era of state politics evolves

In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.