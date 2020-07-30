Editor,
This is in response to the July 13 letter to the editor by Robert W. McKay titled "There's no liberty or justice with hatred and bigotry."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 10:21 am
Editor,
This is in response to the July 13 letter to the editor by Robert W. McKay titled "There's no liberty or justice with hatred and bigotry."