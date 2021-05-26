Editor,

In honor of National Nurses Month, I want to commend the members of the nursing team at UPMC Northwest for their dedication, compassion and commitment to caring for patients with dignity and grace.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Opinion

They Said It

"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."

Opinion

They Said It

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud."

Opinion

COLUMN: Cheney knows freedom 'survives if we protect it'

  • By DAVID L. NEVINS, The Fulcrum

I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.

Opinion

They Said It

"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway."

Opinion

They Said It

"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"