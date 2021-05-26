Editor,
In honor of National Nurses Month, I want to commend the members of the nursing team at UPMC Northwest for their dedication, compassion and commitment to caring for patients with dignity and grace.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 8:53 am
Editor,
In honor of National Nurses Month, I want to commend the members of the nursing team at UPMC Northwest for their dedication, compassion and commitment to caring for patients with dignity and grace.
Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
"The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on."
Two powerful New York prosecutors are now conducting a joint investigation into the possibility that the Trump Organization committed crimes.
Republican lawmakers were correct in urging Gov. Tom Wolf to fire the company whose mishandling of coronavirus-related data impacted at least 72,000 people.
Here come the psychedelics. A striking new study published in Nature Medicine argues MDMA-assisted psychotherapy represents "a potential breakthrough treatment" for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pennsylvania has fallen far behind the pollution reduction goals it has agreed to in the multistate and federal effort to revive Chesapeake Bay.
Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."
On President Joe Biden's plan to offer two years of free community college, it's encouraging to see even some in the academic community have misgivings.
In 2013, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre and his wife went elephant hunting in Botswana. They both bagged impressive bulls.
Today is Monday, May 24, the 144th day of 2021. There are 221 days left in the year.
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud."
I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.
On May 12, 113 days into his presidency, Joe Biden finally sat down with leaders of the House and Senate - Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.
Today is Friday, May 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
"It's a shallow life that doesn't give a person a few scars."
Many of our postsecondary institutions are no longer adequately serving the needs of our young people. They've become administratively bloated and obscenely overpriced.
Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
So today is my birthday, making me just that much older.
"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway."
Today is Wednesday, May 19, the 139th day of 2021. There are 226 days left in the year.
"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"
The U.S. has a crisis of representation in government. Women are 51% of the population, yet only hold 27% of seats in the House of Representatives.
Available July 1st. Charming ranch style guest home on fa…
2003 Toyota Echo. Inspected 2/22. $2500. Call 814-493-8637
5419 South Mechanicville Rd, Clarion, PA 40 ac, lrg barn,…
Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for the pos…
Franklin - 277 Meadville Pike. Thurs 4-8 Fri 8-4 Sat 8-No…
Kennerdell - 1655 Lisbon Road - Huge Yard Sale - Furnitur…
Kennerdell - 231 Oliphant Road - Huge Yard Sale - Antique…
Multi-Family sale. Thursday-Saturday 8am-4pm. 2705 Waters…