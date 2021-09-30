Editor,

I recently spent seven days as a patient in the cardiac unit of UPMC Northwest. I was having heart problems, congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation. I went by ambulance from home to the hospital. Excellent care began immediately.

Opinion
EDITORIAL: Instagram is no place for kids

Numerous studies suggest a connection between excessive use of online platforms (and the devices used to access them) and worrying trends in teenage mental health, including higher rates of depressive symptoms, reduced happiness and an increase in suicidal thoughts.

Opinion
EDITORIAL: Both parties must rethink tax code

President Joe Biden recently launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them. As a result, the top 1% has evaded $160 billion in taxes, he said.

Opinion
COLUMN: Gerrymandering is inevitable in a democracy

  • By HANS VON SPAKOVSKY InsideSources.com

With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the process of redrawing political boundaries for local, state and congressional seats.

Opinion
COLUMN:: Ranked choice is alternative to gerrymandering

  • By ROB RICHIE and DAVID DALEY InsideSources.com

Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.