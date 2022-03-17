Editor,
I’ve been gone from Venango County for seven years now and living in Colorado.
You have heard the oft-repeated statistic that half of U.S. marriages end in divorce. Turns out that’s probably not true, and hasn’t been for about 40 years.
Once upon a time in Pennsylvania, every town of a certain size or importance seemed to have its own college.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
(Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.)
California might be described as a collection of various states, with no single thruway.
Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the consequence of the former KGB head’s messianic vision and numerous Western miscalculations over the past two decades.
Two U.S. senators recently revealed the CIA might once again be spying on Americans. But no one paid much attention.
Political parties are a hard habit to break.
It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.
Is marijuana marketing proof it’s the next Big Pharma?
It has only been in the last week or so that I started seeing Amazon delivery vans in the area. I thought it might take Jeff Bezos a little longer to get to areas like ours, but here we are.
Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.
On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.
Stability remains a rare commodity in the Middle East. That’s all the more reason to welcome modest signs of rapprochement between Israeli and Palestinian leaders — and for both sides to build on them.
Organize your campaign and submit your filing paperwork, ladies, because now is the time to run. Women are critically underrepresented in government, regardless of the level or branch.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is 809 words in 10 long and confusing sentences describing how Congress is meant to certify the election of a U.S. president. It needs amending.
Historically, “national defense” meant uniformed soldiers and sailors and pilots in tanks, ships and planes.
No matter how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine evolves, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0.
When a business hands out pink slips, they sometimes say they are “right-sizing,” if only because it sounds a lot less harsh and more forward-looking than saying they are sending a portion of their workers to the unemployment line.
You might have heard of Campbell’s Law or the lesser-known Goodhart’s Law. They make the same point.
After all the epic upheaval in the 1970s over the Equal Rights Amendment, some argue the constitutional amendment declaring, simply, that women must be afforded the same rights as men officially became law last month — two years after Virginia ratified it and put it over the 38-state thresho…
I’m calling it: Wokeism has peaked.
With inflation and price hikes pinching household budgets, Democrats are desperately looking for ways to show voters they’re doing something to ease the pain ahead of midterm elections — and the latest proposal is a gas tax holiday.
Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will n…
