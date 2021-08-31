Editor,
I am writing this article for our military veterans. Our heroes are overseas fighting to protect us here in the states. They are away from their families a year or longer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
I am writing this article for our military veterans. Our heroes are overseas fighting to protect us here in the states. They are away from their families a year or longer.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, former President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day.
The debate about former, disgraced President Donald Trump’s influence on the direction of the Republican Party tends to be watched now based on isolated Republican primaries.
President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has few vocal defenders.
In 1983, Harvard-educated psychiatrist turned Carter administration bureaucrat turned conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer wrote a remarkably prescient column for Time magazine about “the mirror-image fallacy” — the presumption of so many American policymakers and Americans in general tha…
One of my great concerns about the pandemic was that it would hinder the global mobility of people and labor, perhaps permanently.
The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older should spur federal, state and local governments to impose widespread vaccine mandates.
So this is not the 2021 school opening we were all hoping for.
Artificial intelligence has insinuated its way into our daily lives, whether we are aware.
Congress created the Do Not Call Registry in 2003 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, and still robocalls kept coming.
We’ve all heard it: “We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.”
Reports, found in both journalism and advocacy group statements, that new election laws will “restrict” voting or have an “anti-voter” effect misrepresent what many of the laws will do.
Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year.
The once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state’s legislative districts is an inherently political process since four of the five commission members charged with the redistricting are elected lawmakers.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
Today is Monday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year.
It’s heartbreaking when a person is seriously injured or killed by a dog, and it’s natural to want to do something to make sure it never happens again.
It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.
Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source — or sources — a number of times.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source — or sources — a number of times.
The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020.
As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.
If my soaring blood pressure from listening to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech is any indication, New York’s governor did himself no favors with his remarks last week.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had no choice.
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
Clarion 238 Toby Street Moving Garage Sale. Fri Sept 3, 9…
CLASS A truck driver needed. Must have clean driving reco…
Huge Garage Sale - Cowansville - 723 E. Brady Rd. Fri., S…
Move in ready 2 BR, 2 bath Mobile Home in Pine Terrace Tr…
O.C. 9 Scotts Drive Yard Sale Fri. and Sat. Sept 3-4 from…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Shippenville - 713 Piper Road - Fri Sept 3, 9-4 & Sat…
Siverly - Huge Multi Family garage sale rain or shine. Fr…