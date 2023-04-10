Editor,

Recent events in our community have caused fear, insecurity and feelings of dread to rear their ugly heads.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Benevolent and vicarious racism can be as bad as overt racism

  • By NAFEES ALAM InsideSources.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become essential pillars of society today. However, there are many barriers to achieving these goals, and two of the most insidious are benevolent racism and vicarious racism, particularly concerning the diversity viewpoint.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: DEI training isn’t working

  • By CHRISTIAN WATSON InsideSources.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training has become a lucrative industry. Harvard Business Review reported “U.S. companies spend roughly $8 billion a year on DEI training.” No wonder a survey by The Economist suggests the number of people hired for jobs with “diversity” or “inclusion” …

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Mental well-being of college students must be addressed

For many young people, college can be tough emotionally and socially as well as academically. In today’s environment, though, things are much worse — dangerously so.By just about any measure, the mental health of today’s college students is in free fall. The situation is dire and demands imm…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Small Kentucky college proves Christianity is alive

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

It wasn’t a 9/11 terrorist attack, a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a new COVID-19 pandemic or still another mass shooting, but the opposite. It was something beautiful and inspiring, a look upward instead of downward.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: MAGA and woke groups have similarities

  • By RICHARD HOLT InsideSources.com

Critics can’t agree on what “woke” means. Going back a bit into our history is the idea of black people being “woke” from the oppression of the white man and what we, as a society, can do about it. However, the term has been appropriated for a variety of left-wing causes.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden finds border isn’t ‘pretty simple’ after all

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Before I had kids, I can remember thinking, as I watched a mother struggling with her toddler in the grocery store: I won’t ever find myself in such a predicament. I’ve read a ton about effective parenting strategies. I will know what to do. It’s simple.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: These are the reasons behind the Democrats' recent success

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

One of the biggest political stories of 2022 was how the Republican Party fielded an unusually large number of weak candidates for Senate and gubernatorial primaries. The party’s failure to elevate candidates with wide appeal cost it dearly in the midterms, when it lost potentially winnable …

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Time to scrap noncompete agreement is long overdue

Noncompete agreements, which restrict who employees can work for after leaving a company, have become well-established in Pittsburgh. Some local hairstylists, for example, who are unhappy with their jobs must either stay with those jobs, move to another area, or change fields entirely, throw…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: The state's counties need authority to boost tourism

Even in a stridently partisan state Legislature, authorizing county Tourism Improvement Districts (TIDs) should be an easy win for both parties. And the sooner the better: County tourism agencies could use the cash to sustain an ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 travel collapse.