Editor,
I'm a retired, moderately successful agri-businessman. One of the principles I utilized in my business career was that if a competitor was producing a better product at a lower cost, I had better see what that competitor was doing or I wouldn't remain in business for very long.
In 2017, of the 18 western democracies closest to the U.S. in per person incomes, U.S. health care per person expenses were nearly double those of the 18 other democracies, yet life expectancies here were lower than all but one of the 18.
The others all utilized some form of single-payer health care, obviously with better results at a lower cost.
Canada had per person costs less than half of the U.S. per-person costs, but their life expectancy is nearly two years longer. Their drug costs are so much lower than ours that our Congress had to pass laws prohibiting U.S. citizens from buying prescription drugs from Canadian pharmacies.
Insurance companies or their lobbyists are now advertising that Canadians are crossing into the U.S. due to wait times. However, polls find that most Canadians love their health care. Higher taxes in Canada are more than offset by lower health care expenses.
Recently, Canadians chose a person they considered the most esteemed man in Canada. That man was the founder of their health care system.
Employers in these other countries do not have to pay private insurers for expensive private plans, and that gives them a significant advantage over employers here.
Insurance companies work only for profits to their CEO's and stockholders. Profits are far more important to these companies than the welfare of their insured.
U.S. health care costs will only continue to increase unless we study and adopt ideas that our competitors are already using.
- Michel P. Wilcox,
Cochranton