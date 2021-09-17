Editor,
Have you ever wondered what goes through the mind of a suicide bomber? Why would anyone give up their life just to kill a few people?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 4:36 am
Editor,
Have you ever wondered what goes through the mind of a suicide bomber? Why would anyone give up their life just to kill a few people?
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution.
The timorous chief executive of Pennsylvania has decided to step into the fray and do what should have been done weeks ago: mandate masks in K-12 schools and child care centers.
Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic.
Bullying remembers one of the great unconquered challenges of schools, which is not surprising because bullying remains one of the great unconquered challenges of our society as a whole.
Constitution Day, which will be celebrated Friday, honors our founding charter, as amended.
In the period leading up to the Constitution’s bicentennial, the late constitutional scholar Walter Berns was asked to give an address on the Constitution in a Latin American country.
Cancel culture, immigration reform, Black Lives Matter, congressional gridlock, the Jan. 6 riot: What do these seemingly disparate national phenomena have in common? Democratic dysfunction.
The Surfside memorial wall has been taken down.
President Joe Biden continues to live in an alternate universe in regard to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden’s defense of his choice to leave Afghanistan gets more vehement with each speech he delivers.
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.
Larry Elder keeps telling people he’s not the black face of white supremacy.
How does a local tradition get launched? Sometimes it just takes one person.
It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
Former President Donald Trump inspired pandemic skepticism, and now the skeptics are rejecting his appeal to get vaccinated.
Driving home after our first day of co-op schooling, I felt overwhelmingly grateful.
When President Joe Biden arrived in the White House, he proclaimed grand ambitions for U.S. foreign policy.
Gun reform advocates, frustrated that President Joe Biden has put on the back burner his campaign vow to finally address America’s gun violence epidemic, are calling for the creation of a new top-level office to spearhead the issue.
Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.
The bombings outside the Kabul airport, which killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans, bring two facts into stark relief.
One group that hasn’t received much attention in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is American veterans, whose tours of duty has long since ended.
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is coming, and with it the realization that a whole generation does not know about the tragedy or entirely get it.
Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.
Americans are folding up their sweatpants, putting away their mixing bowls and even reining in their enthusiasm for home improvements.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, former President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day.
The debate about former, disgraced President Donald Trump’s influence on the direction of the Republican Party tends to be watched now based on isolated Republican primaries.
President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has few vocal defenders.
Collie / Healer Mix Puppies - 3 Males, 1 Female, $175 ea.…
Estate sale 5 Diamond St. Rouseville. Monday thru Wednesd…
German Shepherd Puppies - Females, $800, males $700. Call…
The Titusville Area School District , an Equal Opportunit…
Single Female, 57 looking for female or male age 50-68 fo…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes, plums and pe…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp, Cortl…