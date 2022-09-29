A business in Clarion recently asked a customer to leave the store over a difference in opinion about a political statement. Businesses should always leave their political views private and not let it impede sales.
A local Clarion senior citizen made a comment to the salesperson regarding the price of an item, stating costs have risen since President Joe Biden has been in office, which in all actuality is a true and factual statement.
A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite.
Every organization and community has some assortment of obstacles to navigate in order to join. There’s some base knowledge of “how we do things here” that you need to either have or acquire in a hurry.
Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion states for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. While Newton was describing this phenomenon in relation to physics, the basic principle also applies to society in general.
By almost any measure, the U.S. remains in the grip of a gun-violence epidemic. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 30,000 Americans have died from firearms an additional 27,000 have been wounded. Among developed economies, the U.S. suffers more gun-related deaths per capita than the next…
One of the most disturbing trends in current discourse is the misuse of the term “anti-democratic.” It has become a kind of all-purpose insult, used as a cudgel to criticize political and intellectual opponents.
It was early morning last week when I awoke at my home in West Tisbury — one of six small towns on the island of Martha’s Vineyard — to find deer munching on my shrubs, an early fall chill in the air and the disturbing news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown about 50 migrants, mostly f…
Albert Einstein once wrote “It is not enough to teach a man a specialty.” He believed in addition to preparing people to enter the workforce, we all need to acquire a lively feeling for values, a vivid sense of beauty and of the morally good.
Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money.
The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news as of late. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of …
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled police can pull over drivers with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships.
The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.
The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.