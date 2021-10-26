Editor,
Follow the science. How, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention constantly contradicts itself?
The Biden administration has acknowledged that in the last fiscal year the U.S. failed to issue roughly 80,000 green cards that should have been given to legal immigrant workers.
While it is nonsensical to try to prescribe a diagnosis to America’s current state of civic discourse — from dumping manure on the White House lawn in the name of climate action to attending the Met Gala to demand we “tax the rich” — we often blame partisan politics.
The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.
On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.
When the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug-price drops of between 57% and 75%.
A Nobel Peace Prize doesn’t solve thorny political problems. It didn’t draw a line under apartheid when South African activist Albert Luthuli won it in 1960, or bring freedom to the Soviet Union when physicist and human rights campaigner Andrei Sakharov did in 1975.
Apparently we’re kicking off the “War on the War on Christmas” early this year by freaking out over the ways that the many odd kinks in the supply chain could affect the shopping and shipping of gifts this year.
The post-census redistricting process around the country presents an important test for centrists to either live up to fundamental ideals, such as fairness and choosing what’s best for the country, or go for the jugular the way the extremists in both parties do.
Congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen drove home an important message: Facebook is actively harming millions, perhaps billions, of users around the world with a host of algorithms designed to boost engagement and advertising revenue.
Boards are notorious for group think and spinelessness.
If we can tell women what to do with their bodies, let’s tell men, too.
As compromises go, this one hardly merited the name.
When I called to schedule an annual well-check appointment for my son, I was told that he would need to wear a face mask in the office.
The man sitting next to me on the plane was not wearing a face mask. Everyone else, though, was following the rules.
Congress narrowly avoided another government shutdown after contentious back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans and first failing to pass a federal funding bill.
Though lawmakers struck a short-term deal as the Oct. 18 default date that would have led to a government shutdown loomed, the bickering is likely to restart as the Dec. 3 deadline approaches.
Nancy Egegbara says her sister “has been failed by the system that’s supposed to help her.”
It is one of the most common fallacies that we humans use. The fancy name is “post hoc ergo propter hoc,” which means assuming that since B came after A, A must have caused B.
University students of yesteryear read the classics. Aristotle, Euclid, Homer and Plato were part of the regular course of study. And students read these challenging texts in their original languages — Greek or Latin.
On a fall day in 1974, I walked into a Russian language course at Hunter College, one of the Manhattan campuses of the public City University of New York system.
Upon his election, President Joe Biden stood before the cameras and promised the American people a time of healing and unity, a renewed order where everyone’s voice deserved to be heard, not trampled and insulted.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to admit the shocking truth about 2020: The U.S. election system performed well. Americans went through a pandemic and had to change voting procedures in response to it, with all the partisan controversy that entailed. Both parties made irresponsible st…
Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of dom…
The Orange County, California, coastline has become the latest casualty of the nation’s unhealthy dependence on oil. In one of the biggest California spills in decades, a pipeline connected to an offshoot oil platform off the coast of Huntington Beach released at least 126,000 gallons of cru…
Before Gov. Tom Corbett appointed John Wetzel as secretary of the state Department of Corrections in 2011, the job primarily was about operations.
Applefest is splendid and wonderful and just generally awesome. But one of its minor side effects is that it reminds us what there is not to like about the visitor economy.
