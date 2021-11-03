Editor,

I, an actual transgendered person, want to say cancel culture has appropriated trans identity for its own purposes.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Community investment must come before government reinvestment

  • By RICHARD HOLT InsideSources.com

Created in 1977 with the intent of ensuring black people access to capital for growth in low-income urban and similarly struggling rural areas, the Community Reinvestment Act was an ambitious attempt at solving problems faced by minorities whose loans had been denied at an alarming rate.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Police break pledge to 'protect' and serve'

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: We would be foolish to ignore the China threat

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

China recently launched a test missile that whirled around the entire planet traveling at five times the speed of sound, and previewing hypersonic duplicates someday possibly threatening nuclear obliteration all over the place.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Abortion will be a key election issue in 2022

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

When the Supreme Court rules in the coming months on the Mississippi and Texas laws substantially restricting abortions, it will do more than decide the future of its 1973 ruling legalizing a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Elite are unmasked, but what about those who serve them?

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

I am increasingly disturbed by what I call “mask apartheid.” If you have attended a conference or public event recently, you might have noticed it: The wealthier attendees are not usually wearing face masks, but the poorer servers and staff almost always are wearing them.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: We often have no idea what we're talking about

  • By LUCERO CANTU The Fulcrum

While it is nonsensical to try to prescribe a diagnosis to America’s current state of civic discourse — from dumping manure on the White House lawn in the name of climate action to attending the Met Gala to demand we “tax the rich” — we often blame partisan politics.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Postal banking would close racial wealth gap

  • By NICOLE NDUMELE InsideSources.com

The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Postal banking is harmful and unnecessary

  • By PAUL STEIDLER InsideSources.com

On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: There is no peace when there is no free speech

  • By CLARA FERREIRA MARQUES Bloomberg Opinion

A Nobel Peace Prize doesn’t solve thorny political problems. It didn’t draw a line under apartheid when South African activist Albert Luthuli won it in 1960, or bring freedom to the Soviet Union when physicist and human rights campaigner Andrei Sakharov did in 1975.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Centrist approach would reconnect America

The post-census redistricting process around the country presents an important test for centrists to either live up to fundamental ideals, such as fairness and choosing what’s best for the country, or go for the jugular the way the extremists in both parties do.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Facebook’s algorithms are in need of repair

  • By CATHY O’NEIL Bloomberg Opinion

Congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen drove home an important message: Facebook is actively harming millions, perhaps billions, of users around the world with a host of algorithms designed to boost engagement and advertising revenue.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Debt ceiling risks financial ruin

Though lawmakers struck a short-term deal as the Oct. 18 default date that would have led to a government shutdown loomed, the bickering is likely to restart as the Dec. 3 deadline approaches.