Editor,
The Sept. 14 newspaper contained information on President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan — “the far-reaching package that touches almost all aspects of domestic life.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 4:32 am
Editor,
The Sept. 14 newspaper contained information on President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan — “the far-reaching package that touches almost all aspects of domestic life.”
Anxious Afghans and credulous Biden administration officials had been trying to take comfort in reports that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would head the Taliban’s new government in Kabul.
We have just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we owe a sincere thanks to all the men and women who prevented another 9/11.
Folks always say there’s an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” for everything. I think I’m starting to believe them.
Whether you are religious believer or an atheist, it’s galling to realize that some people are feigning religious objections to COVID-19 vaccines to avoid compliance with mandates.
Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your own taxes?
Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, and with good reason.
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution.
The timorous chief executive of Pennsylvania has decided to step into the fray and do what should have been done weeks ago: mandate masks in K-12 schools and child care centers.
Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic.
Bullying remembers one of the great unconquered challenges of schools, which is not surprising because bullying remains one of the great unconquered challenges of our society as a whole.
Constitution Day, which will be celebrated Friday, honors our founding charter, as amended.
In the period leading up to the Constitution’s bicentennial, the late constitutional scholar Walter Berns was asked to give an address on the Constitution in a Latin American country.
Cancel culture, immigration reform, Black Lives Matter, congressional gridlock, the Jan. 6 riot: What do these seemingly disparate national phenomena have in common? Democratic dysfunction.
The Surfside memorial wall has been taken down.
President Joe Biden continues to live in an alternate universe in regard to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden’s defense of his choice to leave Afghanistan gets more vehement with each speech he delivers.
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.
Larry Elder keeps telling people he’s not the black face of white supremacy.
How does a local tradition get launched? Sometimes it just takes one person.
It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
Former President Donald Trump inspired pandemic skepticism, and now the skeptics are rejecting his appeal to get vaccinated.
Driving home after our first day of co-op schooling, I felt overwhelmingly grateful.
When President Joe Biden arrived in the White House, he proclaimed grand ambitions for U.S. foreign policy.
Gun reform advocates, frustrated that President Joe Biden has put on the back burner his campaign vow to finally address America’s gun violence epidemic, are calling for the creation of a new top-level office to spearhead the issue.
Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.
The bombings outside the Kabul airport, which killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans, bring two facts into stark relief.
One group that hasn’t received much attention in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is American veterans, whose tours of duty has long since ended.
Head Girls’ Track Coach. Employment shall be on the basis…
24 Milk Bottles - Judson, Mongs, Purity and others for $2…
2Important Oil Sign and Petroliana Memorabilia Online Auc…
Cornplanter Township is seeking a qualified Road Crew Wor…
Household Sale - 12405 Patterson Road - Titusville, Pa. 1…
Huge Garage Sale! Sat. Sept. 25th, 8-Noon at the YWCA, 10…
JOB OPENING: HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL Redbank Valley School …
Large Lionel Train Layout, 0 gauge - 2 Trek bikes, Antelo…